SEABOURN DEBUTS FIRST-EVER “GRAND AFRICA VOYAGE”, CIRCUMNAVIGATING THE CONTINENT IN 90 DAYS

SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, is inviting travelers to explore the exotic and dynamic lands of Africa with its first-ever "Grand Africa Voyage." Departing November 30, 2024, Seabourn Sojourn will circumnavigate the continent and sail more than 17,000 miles during a 90-day roundtrip adventure from Barcelona, Spain. The journey will offer a world of experiences for guests, visiting 44 marquee and off-the-beaten path ports and cities throughout 26 countries, with six overnight stays on the itinerary. Open for sale now, the full itinerary and additional details are available on Seabourn's website.

The only ultra-luxury ship to sail around the entire continent, Seabourn Sojourn will visit a blend of historically profound destinations on its Grand Africa Voyage. Highlights include Alexandria, Cairo, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem; luscious, tropical paradises such as the Seychelles and Bom Bom Island; lands with breathtaking, diverse landscapes and wildlife such as Kenya, Madagascar and Zanzibar; and culturally rich destinations such as Cape Town, Morocco and Mozambique. In addition to renowned destinations, guests can discover Africa's lesser-known gems such as Luanda, the "Paris" of Africa, and Cape Verde, the "Gateway to the West."

"Seabourn guests are accomplished, extraordinary people who are seeking once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Our new Grand Africa Voyage is the result of our commitment to offering unforgettable 'Seabourn Moments' in some of the world's most unique and exotic destinations," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "This voyage is the perfect opportunity for our guests to discover Africa's stunning natural wonders and diverse cultures, while enjoying the uncompromising luxury and intuitive, genuine service that can only be experienced on Seabourn."

Once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences available on the Grand Africa Voyage are endless. Guests can explore Africa's natural beauty via safari, hikes, scuba, snorkeling and other enriching cultural experiences, such as a visit to a camel milk farm, botanical gardens, living archaeological museums, and more. In addition, several optional multi-day Seabourn Journeys will be available at various destinations, offering in-depth opportunities to explore treasured sites on land that cannot be accessed on single-day excursions from the ship, including a gorilla sanctuary, Victoria Falls and more.

Featured destinations on the Grand Africa Voyage include:

Alexandria (Cairo) , Egypt – Guests will get a glimpse into Egypt's rich past and present while spending an evening in Cairo, Egypt's second-largest city and epicenter of cultural and historical significance, offering a fascinating blend of ancient landmarks, stunning architecture, and vibrant markets. Guests will have the option to join an excursion to see the Pyramids at Giza.

Safaga (Luxor), Egypt - Located on the Egyptian side of the Red Sea, Safaga is the gateway to some of Egypt's most memorable destinations: Luxor, Karnak and Thebes. Luxor has often been called the world's greatest open-air museum, and the number and preservation of the monuments in the area are unparalleled anywhere else in the world.

Mombasa, Kenya – Guests can experience Kenya's wildlife up close in Mombasa with overnight Seabourn Journeys, including Tsavo National Park Safaris, a Masai Mara National Reserve Safari and a Rwanda Gorilla Trek. Mombasa, a vibrant coastal city with beautiful beaches, warm climate, rich history and delicious cuisine, has a blend of African, Arabic, and European cultures.

Cape Town, South Africa – Known as the "Mother City" of South Africa, Cape Town is a cosmopolitan metropolis of breathtaking natural beauty, with iconic landmarks such as Table Mountain, pristine beaches, and a rich cultural heritage that reflects its unique blend of African, European, and Asian influences. It's also a hub for adventure tourism, offering a range of thrilling outdoor activities to enjoy, including catamaran sailing, kayaking and more.

Bom Bom Island, Sao Tome & Principe – Seabourn guests will enjoy a beach BBQ on Bom Bom Island, a hidden gem of natural beauty and tranquility. With its pristine beaches, lush tropical forests, and crystal-clear waters, visitors can expect a serene and unforgettable experience in one of Africa's most enchanting destinations.

Casablanca, Morocco – Guests will spend an evening in Casablanca , the vibrant economic hub of Morocco . With its bustling souks, stunning architecture, and vibrant nightlife, it offers visitors a unique and authentic taste of Moroccan life, steeped in history, culture, and tradition.

Guests who book the full 90-day Grand Africa Voyage will receive a value-packed menu of complimentary benefits and amenities, including:

Gala Bon Voyage dinner & overnight hotel stay at Hotel Majestic prior to departure in Barcelona

An exclusive Grand Cruise event in Cape Town

Special Grand Cruise pillow gifts

Roundtrip business-class air

$2,000USD Shipboard Credit per oceanview and veranda suite ( $1,000USD shipboard credit per person

$3,000USD Shipboard Credit per Penthouse and premium suite ( $1,500USD shipboard credit per person)

Private car transfers door-to-door between home and airport

Personal Valet® luggage shipping service between home and ship in Barcelona

Unlimited laundry, dry cleaning and pressing on board

Visa package (U.S. citizens only)

In addition, guests who book the Grand Africa Voyage and pay in full by July 26, 2023, will receive an additional 10% savings off the cruise-only fare.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

