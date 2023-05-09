Blackbaud Releases 11th Annual Industry Report on Corporate Social Responsibility and Employee Engagement Trends

Report Finds Renewed Energy and Engagement Among Companies and Their Employees in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today released its 11th annual Industry Review: Employee Engagement and Corporate Social Responsibility Report , which analyzes corporate social responsibility (CSR) program data and employees' philanthropic behavior. The report provides insights and trends from more than 400 participating companies and their 8 million+ employees using data collected between January and December 2022 within Blackbaud's YourCause® CSRconnect®, GrantsConnect® and NPOconnect® solutions. Companies evaluated in this report represent a subset of the total client base.

In 2022, 82% of the over 8.5 million volunteer hours recorded took place at in-person events.

"After a few challenging and transformative years, employees are participating in volunteering, giving and various social impact actions and activities with a notable increased desire to get back to in-person engagements," said Andrew Troup, director of giving and engagement of Corporate Impact at Blackbaud. "Companies are evaluating their social impact strategies and looking for ways to capitalize on the momentum of increased employee engagement while making sure their programmatic offerings align toward trends for year-round giving programs, disaster relief initiatives, and a diverse volunteer portfolio that includes a balance of in-person and virtual engagement opportunities."

Key findings from this year's Industry Review:

More employees engaged with giving and volunteering. The combined engagement rate, which measures participation across the total employee population, increased. And employees volunteered more hours, recording over 8.5 million ─ a 34% increase since 2021.

In-person volunteering continued to increase. Of the more than 8.5 million volunteer hours recorded, 82% took place at in-person events. This incredible resurgence and shift back toward in-person engagements and interactions shines a light on the impact volunteering has with providing a sense of community and employee belonging.

More companies are engaging their employees year-round with giving. 92% of companies with giving offer year-round programs, which is an increase of 11% from 2021.

Companies and their employees rallied together to support disaster relief. Total funding for disaster increased to over $12.2 million with 84% donated to campaigns supporting Ukraine .

New this year, the report includes a preview of how organizations that are using EVERFI from Blackbaud products are making an impact. EVERFI from Blackbaud enables corporations, foundations and nonprofits to quickly reach thousands of K-12 learners in a classroom setting to deliver education to impact 21st century skills. The report includes a preview of how organizations across all industries are using EVERFI products to sponsor critical skills education including financial education, health and wellness, social emotional wellness and more.

"The combined forces of YourCause and EVERFI, along with the commitment from Blackbaud to fuel impact, provides companies and organizations of all sizes a powerful suite of solutions to invest in their communities through grantmaking, education initiatives or employee volunteer opportunities," said Tom Davidson, executive vice president of Corporate Impact at Blackbaud. "The information contained in this report is just the tip of the iceberg for the kind of board-level reporting corporations can provide on their social impact activities."

With CSRconnect and GrantsConnect from the YourCause portfolio, companies have access to the largest global charity database. YourCause has expanded its global partnerships to allow companies to amplify and scale their impact by providing access to more charities from around the world, all while feeling confident in the vetting process that stays up to date with local legal standards.

Download the full Industry Review report here.

Click here to learn more about Blackbaud's CSR solutions for companies.

