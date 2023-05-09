Eagle Merchant Partners makes investment in home services franchisee

ATLANTA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Merchant Partners ("Eagle"), a leading lower middle market private equity firm, today announced its investment in Impact Home Services ("Impact"), an independent owner and operator of three franchises within Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company.

Formed in 2021 by Shirin Kanji, Impact operates franchises for three leading brands, including Mr. Rooter® Plumbing, Mr. Electric® and Precision Door Service® in Metro Atlanta and broader Georgia, servicing both residents and commercial customers.

"We are excited to partner with Impact and work with Neighborly to continue to expand the Mr. Rooter, Mr. Electric, and Precision Door Service territories in the Southeast," said Brady Sumner, Vice President at Eagle. "With a strong leadership team, highly skilled technicians, and reputation for quality and reliable service, we believe Impact is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing need for professionalized residential repair and maintenance services in a highly fragmented market."

"With deep experience and expertise with consumer and industrial services businesses, we believe that Eagle is the ideal partner to help us accelerate our growth objectives and deliver even more value to our customers," said Shirin Kanji, CEO of Impact.

Impact is actively seeking add-on investments of independent plumbing, electrical and garage door repair businesses in Georgia and adjoining markets.

About Eagle

Eagle is focused on partnering with founder-owned businesses based in the Southeast with unique growth opportunities and targets investments in franchise, consumer, and industrial businesses with EBITDA between $2 million and $20 million. For more information, please visit eaglemerchantpartners.com.

