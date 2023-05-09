Epson Introduces New Legacy Baryta II Paper for Photographic Printing

Newest Portfolio Addition Joins Epson Legacy Family of 100% Cotton Fiber, OBA-free, and WIR Permanence Tested Papers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today introduced its newest addition to the portfolio of Legacy Papers – Legacy Baryta II. Inspired by the legendary f/64 Group of photographers, Baryta II is an OBA-free 100% cotton fiber paper with a true baryta coating. Designed for use by professional photographers, fine artists, galleries, museums, and collectors, this true Baryta paper offers an industry leading microporous coating for rich blacks and a wide color gamut and is available in cut sheets up to 17"x22" and roll widths up to 60-inches.

"We worked with industry leading photographers to improve upon our last baryta paper to produce this new, industry leading formulation," said Jeffrey Smith, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "Designed for artists who intend to sell their prints, the new Baryta II paper offers rich, deep blacks and a wide color gamut with a true baryta coating reminiscent of revered silver halide darkroom papers."

"With Legacy Baryta II, black-and-white prints are inky black and color is rich and effortless – just plain beautiful photographic prints that feel substantial and reminiscent of the very best darkroom papers," said Jim Richardson, National Geographic photographer, Jim Richardson Photography. "Central to photography is the idea of capturing moments you can look at for years, decades and centuries. I can tell anyone who comes in and buys a print from me, it will be a lifetime purchase."

With the addition of Epson Legacy Baryta II, the portfolio of Legacy Papers now includes five 100% cotton fiber, OBA-free papers. The Epson Legacy papers are currently the only line of fine art papers in the world printed with the latest Epson UltraChrome® PRO12 and PRO10 pigment inks that have been thoroughly evaluated by Wilhelm Imaging Research (WIR) using WIR's demanding eight-factor permanence testing protocols.

According to Henry Wilhelm, director of research at Wilhelm Imaging Research, the world's leading independent print permanence testing laboratory, "Although still in testing, Legacy Baryta II is expected to achieve WIR Display Permanence ratings of up to 200 years for color prints framed under UV-filtering acrylic sheet and more than 400 years for black-and-white prints when printed with Epson UltraChrome PRO12 and PRO10 pigment inks." 1

About Epson Legacy Papers

Epson Legacy Papers marry the artistry of revered European papermaking with the latest advancements in inkjet coating technology. Working with the finest paper mills in Europe, after the type of base required for each of the Legacy papers is produced, advanced microporous coatings are applied using advanced techniques for the highest quality and consistency. Only after meeting hundreds of design specifications, while ensuring a high rate of production consistency for the richest blacks, outstanding color fidelity and smooth tonal transitions, will a paper carry the Epson Legacy name. The full line of Legacy Papers include:

Epson Legacy Baryta II – A true Baryta paper with an industry leading microporous coating for outstanding Dmax and color gamut, reminiscent of revered darkroom papers.

Epson Legacy Platine – A unique paper with a satin surface that combines the look and feel of a traditional silver halide paper, but with a true fine art cotton base.

Epson Legacy Fibre – An old-world artisan paper, combined with advanced technology, it features a smooth matte finish with a true white base.

Epson Legacy Etching – A tribute to the classic hand-made etching papers, with a subtle textured surface it delivers outstanding print quality without overpowering the print itself.

Epson Legacy Textured – With the look of old-world handcrafted watercolor papers, it is a heavily textured fin art paper with exceptional black density and color gamut.

Availability

Epson Legacy Baryta II roll and cut-sheet paper is now available through authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers. For more information, visit https://epson.com/pro-photo-legacy-papers.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Legacy Baryta II print permanence is still in testing. Ink lightfastness rating based on accelerated testing of prints on specialty media, displayed indoors, under glass. Actual print stability will vary according to media, printed image, display conditions, light intensity, humidity and atmospheric conditions. Epson does not guarantee longevity of prints. For maximum print life, display all prints under glass or lamination or properly store them. Visit www.wilhelm-research.com for the latest information.

EPSON and UltraChrome are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

