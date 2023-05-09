Jellyfish Announces Availability of Engineering Management Platform in AWS Marketplace

BOSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jellyfish , the leading Engineering Management Platform (EMP), today announced the immediate availability of their platform in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Jellyfish customers will now enjoy the streamlined procurement process AWS Marketplace offers through consolidated billing and custom pricing. Additionally, they can retire their Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) commitment when applicable.

"Every company is becoming a software company and is looking to their engineering teams to differentiate the customer experience," said Billy Robins, Head of Business Development and Partners at Jellyfish. "Our platform aligns engineering investment and efforts to business priorities to maximize business impact and outcomes."

Engineering teams are the innovation engines of our society. Companies like Mastercard, Priceline, ZoomInfo, and PagerDuty already use Jellyfish to focus their engineering teams on what matters most to the business and show the impact of their engineering investments. By making the platform available on AWS Marketplace, Jellyfish is making these benefits accessible to all AWS customers.

"We want to meet our customers where they are. By making Jellyfish available in AWS Marketplace, this means less friction and faster implementation for our customers, allowing them to focus on supporting teams and building amazing software, not sorting through procurement rules at their company."

Following Jellyfish's $71M Series C funding round in February 2022, led by Accel, Insight Partners, and Tiger Global, Jellyfish has launched the industry's first comparative Benchmarking tool and a new DevFinOps solution to simplify software capitalization reporting for engineering leaders, while more than doubling its customer base. The company was recently named to the Intelligent Apps 40 list, presented by Madrona, Goldman Sachs, PitchBook, Microsoft and Amazon.

Jellyfish is the leading Engineering Management Platform that enables engineering leaders to align engineering work with strategic business objectives. By analyzing engineering signals and contextual business data, Jellyfish provides complete visibility into engineering organizations, the work they do, and how they operate. Companies like Mastercard, Priceline, ZoomInfo and PagerDuty use Jellyfish to optimize the allocation of engineering resources to focus their teams on what matters most to the business. For more information, visit www.jellyfish.co .

