Nature Gnaws Natural Dog Chews Are Now Available at Publix

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature Gnaws, a leading natural dog chew company, is proud to announce that its products are now available at Publix. The partnership with Publix, a leading grocery store chain in the United States, is a significant milestone for the company as it expands its reach to more pet owners. Additionally, the company is excited to share that it has been certified plastic neutral by 4ocean, helping to reduce the amount of plastic pollution in our oceans.

Nature Gnaws offers a wide range of natural dog chews made from high-quality ingredients, that are a great alternative to rawhide. The company's products are known for their exceptional quality, high protein value, and stimulating chewing experience for dogs. The company's commitment to using only the best ingredients and its focus on providing natural, healthy options for pets have made it a trusted brand among pet owners.

"We are excited to announce that our products are now available at Publix stores. This is an important step for our company as we continue to grow and expand our reach to more pet owners who are looking for natural, healthy options for their dogs," said Torito Brands' CEO, Steve Mamak. "We believe that Publix's commitment to quality and customer service aligns well with our values, and we are thrilled to partner with them."

Select Nature Gnaws products are now available at all Publix stores. Pet owners can now purchase their favorite brand conveniently while doing their grocery shopping at Publix or through Instacart.

About Nature Gnaws: Nature Gnaws is a family run business dedicated to providing simple, natural and delicious dog chews. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Nature Gnaws and their 120 employees are committed to sourcing high-quality ingredients using responsible practices in the production of its chews and reducing the environmental impact of its products. Nature Gnaws is a certified plastic-neutral product through their 4ocean partnership.

