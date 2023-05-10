Resecurity Joins OSAC Crisis Management Forum as a Gold Sponsor

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a global cybersecurity company specializing in threat intelligence, vulnerability assessment and incident response services, is proud to announce its Gold Sponsorship of the OSAC Crisis Management Forum to be held on May 9-10, 2023, at the Harry S. Truman Building in Washington, D.C. The OSAC Crisis Management Forum is a premier event that brings experts from various industries to share their insights and experiences in handling crises.

Crisis management is the process of preparing for, responding to, and recovering from unexpected and potentially harmful events that can threaten an organization's reputation, financial stability, and overall well-being. In today's highly interconnected and fast-paced world, organizations face numerous threats that can impact their operations and disrupt business continuity. These can range from natural disasters and cyber-attacks to supply chain disruptions and terrorist incidents.

The OSAC Crisis Management Forum aims to provide a platform for public and private sector leaders to exchange ideas and best practices in crisis management. The event brings together professionals from diverse fields, such as government, law enforcement, academia, non-profits, and the private sector, to discuss critical issues and challenges related to crisis management.

As a Gold Sponsor of the OSAC Crisis Management Forum, Resecurity will showcase its expertise in threat intelligence and incident response services. Resecurity's mission is to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate cyber threats before they can cause harm. Resecurity's team of seasoned cybersecurity experts has extensive experience in threat hunting, malware analysis, and incident response, and they use cutting-edge technologies to deliver effective solutions that can help organizations stay ahead of cyber threats.

"Resecurity is proud to be a Gold Sponsor of the OSAC Crisis Management Forum. We recognize the importance of crisis management in today's unpredictable world and are committed to helping organizations protect their assets and reputation against cyber threats," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "Our team of experts has a proven track record of delivering world-class cybersecurity solutions to clients across critical industries. We look forward to sharing our expertise and insights at the OSAC Crisis Management Forum and learning from other experts in the field."

Resecurity's threat intelligence platform is designed to help organizations proactively identify and respond to potential threats. The platform provides real-time threat intelligence feeds that enable organizations to detect and mitigate threats before they can cause harm. Resecurity's platform is powered by advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms that can identify patterns and anomalies in network traffic, helping organizations identify potential threats in real time.

Recently Resecurity® products have been also named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has recently been highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms (ERMM) providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

In addition to its threat intelligence platform, Resecurity provides incident response services to help organizations respond to and recover from cyber-attacks. Resecurity's incident response team is available 24/7 to assist clients with identifying and containing security incidents. The team uses a combination of technical expertise and strategic planning to help clients minimize the impact of security incidents and restore their operations as quickly as possible.

Resecurity's commitment to helping organizations stay ahead of cyber threats has earned the company a reputation as a trusted partner in the cybersecurity industry. With its extensive experience in threat intelligence and incident response, Resecurity is well-equipped to help organizations of all sizes and industries protect their assets and reputation against cyber threats.

"We believe that proactive threat intelligence and incident response are essential components of effective crisis management," said Christian Lees, CTO of Resecurity. "By partnering with organizations to identify and mitigate threats before they can cause harm, we can help prevent crises from occurring in the first place. We are excited to be a part of the OSAC Crisis Management Forum and to share our expertise with other professionals in the field."

As the threat landscape continues to evolve, organizations must remain vigilant in their efforts to protect against cyber threats. By partnering with cybersecurity experts like Resecurity, organizations can take a proactive approach to threat detection and response, enabling them to better protect their business and digital assets against cyber attacks.

About Resecurity:

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

