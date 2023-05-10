SolarReviews releases the results of its 2022 Solar Industry Survey

DENVER, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarReviews has released the results of its 2022 Solar Industry Survey. The Survey was conducted from February 6th through March 3rd, 2023, in conjunction with the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP), and saw nearly 450 respondents from across the United States solar industry. The full report can be found here .

SolarReviews is the largest consumer reviews website in the solar industry, with over 30,000 reviews, reaching over 2.6 million unique visitors each year interested in going solar. We are dedicated to ensuring homeowners have access to accurate and unbiased information about solar to help them make informed decisions. With a combination of reviews, along with engagement with solar installers, our core value proposition is consumer protection. (PRNewsfoto/SolarReviews.com) (PRNewswire)

The Report outlines key findings about how installers are responding to supply chain issues, labor shortages, and increased financing costs in the early days of the Inflation Reduction Act.

"This survey provides essential data about how the industry has dealt with the unique challenges of 2022, from supply chain issues to a shortage of trained workers—whilst companies prepare to grow in response to the Inflation Reduction Act," said Andrew Sendy, president of SolarReviews.

Important trends revealed in the Survey's results include:

The solar industry continues to grow

The Inflation Reduction Act will benefit solar

More installers are offering energy storage and EV charger installation

Ongoing difficulties with the supply chain

Cautiousness in the face of delayed guidance from the Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service

Questions about the Survey and Report can be directed to press@solarreviews.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SolarReviews.com