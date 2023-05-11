Access to Quality Anesthesia Care Ensured in Rural Wyoming

State Opts Out of Physician Supervision of CRNAs at Critical Access Hospitals

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Wyoming partially opted out from federal regulations that require physician supervision of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs). The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) reports that the governors of 23 states and Guam have exercised such exemptions for either full or partial opt-out.

(PRNewsfoto/American Association of Nurse A) (PRNewswire)

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon wrote, " I am exercising the option to exempt Wyoming critical access hospitals and hospitals with 25 licensed beds or less from the requirement that Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) be supervised by a physician...I believe this exemption is in the best interest of the citizens of Wyoming regarding access to and the quality of anesthesia services in the state."

"Gov. Gordon's action ensures Wyoming's patients have access to value-based, high-quality care and optimizes healthcare teams at some of our most remote healthcare facilities," said Parry Davison, CRNA, president of Wyoming Association of Nurse Anesthetists (WYANA). "Wyoming recognizes that CRNAs are qualified to make decisions regarding all aspects of anesthesia care based on their education, licensure, and certification."

"The AANA and the WYANA applaud Gov. Gordon for recognizing the important role CRNAs have in delivery of safe anesthesia care in Wyoming," said AANA President Angela Mund, DNP, CRNA. "Increased demand, limited resources, and a state with a large rural population dictate that a system capable of meeting the needs of Wyoming residents be maintained. This letter recognizes the achievements and the impacts CRNAs make in the state."

CRNAs, as advanced practice registered nurses, are members of one of the most trusted professions according to Gallup. CRNAs provide all aspects of superior anesthesia throughout Wyoming.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology