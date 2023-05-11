Eloy Villamil, a Top Real Estate Broker, Speaks at Sun West's MORGAN University

BUENA PARK, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eloy Villamil, a top real estate agent with over 20 years of experience, will be speaking to a national audience of agents and loan originators at this week's edition of MORGAN University (swmc.com/mu). He will be providing valuable advice and insights as well as discussing his experience with MORGAN's lead prospecting tools. MORGAN is an A.I. built by and for real estate professionals, who's main goal is to streamline the homebuying process, alleviate stress from everyone involved in the process, and allow Realtors® to focus more time on capturing more leads.

Villamil is the quintessential American dream story. He was born in Mexico and moved to the U.S. at 15. Now he is the man behind RE/MAX® Innovative, a Broker Owner, coach and mentor to over 70 agents in the City of Whittier. He is also an investor and a property builder. Eloy learned early on to take every opportunity he could get to better himself and his business. He is always on the lookout for tools to make his business easier, more efficient, and to help more clients. So, when Villamil heard about Celligence's A.I. program called MORGAN and the tools it provides, he had to check it out for himself. Villamil began using the lead prospecting tool to streamline his lead capture process and was able to free much needed time. Instead of chasing new clients all day, he was able to focus on the clients he already had while MORGAN did the chasing for him.

The real estate agents give leads to MORGAN and then phone and/or email campaigns are run for them. They can provide MORGAN their own email templates and phone scripts. Then, once a week, the Realtors® receive an email report that shows everything that was done on their leads. "As a top real estate agent, I understand how important it is to stay on top of your leads. Following up, nurturing them, and converting them into clients is the biggest factor in increasing business. It gets hard to focus so much attention on the leads while also focusing on the existing clients you have and MORGAN alleviates that stress for you by autonomously following up and sending a report every week. I love how customizable it is; I sent her different scripts and she sent them out. With the lead prospecting tool, I have definitely been able to increase my business and I hope it does the same for every other Realtor® looking to improve their business." Villamil explained.

Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Celligence International, LLC. and creator of MORGAN, is excited to work alongside Villamil and hear how Cellignece's A.I. lead prospector has helped his business grow. Agarwal sees Villamil as an inspiration for fellow real estate agents and professionals who may be experiencing a down market. Villamil's journey to being a top Realtor® was not an easy one, but with MORGAN, your journey can be made easier.

