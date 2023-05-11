Gennev and LifeStance Health Partner to Provide Integrated Care for Women in Menopause

National Partnership Unites Physical and Mental Healthcare to Improve Outcomes for Menopause Patients

SEATTLE and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gennev , the nation's leading virtual menopause clinic provider, and LifeStance Health , one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental healthcare, today announced a partnership to deliver integrated care that helps women address both the physical and mental health symptoms associated with menopause. The partnership will provide Gennev's patients with seamless referrals to LifeStance's multidisciplinary team of psychiatric and psychotherapy clinicians, delivering mental healthcare tailored to the unique needs of women in menopause.

LifeStance Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/LifeStance Health) (PRNewswire)

In the United States, an estimated 6,000 women daily and more than two million women yearly reach menopause1. During perimenopause and menopause, women may experience impacts to their emotional health, including new or increased symptoms of depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions. Mental health is a critical component of overall well-being, and Gennev clinicians will work closely with LifeStance clinicians as a collaborative care team to provide evidence-based, comprehensive treatment recommendations that offer a whole-person approach to menopause.

"Gennev is committed to delivering the most comprehensive menopause care for women, and our partnership with LifeStance will empower them to take control of their physical and emotional health needs," said Jill Angelo, CEO, Gennev.

"Many women struggle with behavioral health symptoms during menopause, but we shouldn't accept that as the status quo. Research shows that proactively addressing behavioral health conditions during menopause reduces the likelihood of a patient requiring crisis care. The results are improved quality of life and, ideally, a reduction of downstream behavioral health costs," said Dr. Rebecca Dunsmoor-Su, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Gennev.

"We look forward to partnering with Gennev and bringing LifeStance's trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare to their patients, ensuring they receive integrated treatment that specifically addresses their unique concerns during menopause," said Dr. Anisha Patel-Dunn, Chief Medical Officer, LifeStance. "By collaborating with Gennev's clinicians, we can more effectively care for the whole-person health of women experiencing menopause. LifeStance is focused on continuing to integrate the delivery of physical and mental healthcare to address the comprehensive needs of patients, improve outcomes, increase satisfaction and advance more efficient use of healthcare resources."

ABOUT GENNEV

Gennev, a Unified Women's Healthcare affiliate, offers a digital health platform that provides patients with personalized and comprehensive access and treatment for menopause relief through its network of OB-GYNs, Registered Dietitians and Health Coaches in all 50 states. Gennev's network of experts create personalized care plans for patients, including prescription medication, lifestyle changes in nutrition, fitness, sleep and mindfulness, and natural supplements proven to relieve menopause symptoms.

Thousands of women have completed the Gennev Menopause Assessment to receive recommended treatments, products, education and community support for their menopause symptoms. Over 1 million women annually access Gennev's education and community resources at gennev.com.

Unified is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative and mission-driven businesses. Together, we anticipate the greatest opportunities to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey.

ABOUT LIFESTANCE HEALTH

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance employs approximately 6,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 34 states and approximately 600 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .

1According to Mayo Clinic Health System.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LifeStance Health