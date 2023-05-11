James Howard Selected to Lead the University of Bridgeport Women's Basketball Program

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Bridgeport Vice President of Athletics and Recreation Jay Moran has announced that James Howard will join the Purple Knights' staff as the head coach of the UB women's basketball program.

Howard comes to Bridgeport from NCAA Division I Georgetown University of the Big East Conference, where he served as the Hoyas' head coach for the past six seasons after being the program's associate head coach for the two previous years.

Prior to Georgetown, Howard spent four seasons at Bethune-Cookman University, including three as the associate head coach after beginning his tenure there as recruiting coordinator.

Said Moran, "We welcome James with a tremendous amount of enthusiasm to University of Bridgeport and our athletics department family. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience at the highest levels of women's basketball. All of us on campus are looking forward to what he will bring to our women's basketball program, as he helps move the team forward to compete in an ultra-competitive conference and region."

"This is an exciting moment for our women's basketball program and university," said University of Bridgeport President Danielle Wilken. "James's reputation as being a 'player's coach' is the ideal fit for the school, and we look forward to him not only leading the team to wins on the court but also supporting the continued development and success of our student athletes off the court."

"I'm honored and humbled to be selected as the next head women's basketball coach for an outstanding institution and athletics program like University of Bridgeport," stated Coach Howard. "I'd like to thank Jay Moran and the entire search committee for providing me with this opportunity. I'm excited to get to work as we chart a course of success for the Purple Knights during the 2023-24 season and beyond."

Along with serving as the bench boss for the Georgetown women's program for the last six campaigns, Howard was the head women's basketball coach at Wesley (Del.) College from 1991-1997 where he was 75-69 over six seasons. In his tenure as a head coach, James amassed a total 141 victories.

He also has coaching experience in the women's programs at Howard University (associate head coach, 2008-2011), Delaware State University (assistant coach, 2007-08), George Mason University (assistant coach, 2000-2007), and the University of Maryland (assistant coach, 1999-2000, and director of basketball operations, 1998-1999).

Howard began his coaching career in the men's game as a student assistant coach at Greensboro College for two seasons (1987-89). He then served as a men's assistant coach at Wesley College for two years, before switching to the women's game in 1991.

He is a member of the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and the Black Coaches Association (BCA) and was chosen by the NBA to facilitate a coaches clinic in Bermuda.

Coach Howard received his bachelor's degree from Greensboro College in 1991.

