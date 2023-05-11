Manulife Announces Election of Directors

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 15, 2023 were each elected as a director at the Annual Meeting held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Nicole S. Arnaboldi 973,969,375 98.21 % 17,709,900 1.79 % Guy L.T. Bainbridge 965,184,467 97.33 % 26,494,808 2.67 % Susan F. Dabarno 971,962,155 98.01 % 19,717,097 1.99 % Julie E. Dickson 977,943,597 98.61 % 13,735,678 1.39 % Roy Gori 983,836,850 99.21 % 7,842,425 0.79 % Tsun-yan Hsieh 976,660,814 98.49 % 15,018,461 1.51 % Vanessa Kanu 974,092,575 98.23 % 17,586,700 1.77 % Donald R. Lindsay 948,813,828 95.68 % 42,865,447 4.32 % C. James Prieur 971,000,811 97.91 % 20,678,464 2.09 % Andrea S. Rosen 973,070,248 98.12 % 18,609,027 1.88 % May Tan 981,461,278 98.97 % 10,217,997 1.03 % Leagh E. Turner 975,535,567 98.37 % 16,143,108 1.63 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions.

