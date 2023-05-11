Murphy Companies Names Kirk Fischer as New President and CEO

Company approaches 120 years with an eye to the future

MINNEAPOLIS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Murphy Companies, a leading third-party logistics and warehouse services firm, announced Kirk Fischer has joined the 119-year old privately held firm as its new president and CEO. He will succeed D. Thomas Griep, who served in the role since 2020 and is retiring after more than 21 years with the company. Griep will remain an advisor to the Board of Directors for one year.

Fischer brings more than 30 years of supply chain leadership, business development and talent development experience to Murphy. He most recently served as chief solutions and growth officer at Shorr Packaging Corp. Prior to that he held positions of senior director – consumer packaged goods at DHL Supply Chain, and president at Jacobson Companies (acquired by XPO). He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In his new role, he will help pursue expansion opportunities for Murphy while implementing technology solutions that give customers even greater visibility and control of their supply chain.

"Kirk's success in supply chain and his appreciation for the importance of our company culture will help us advance customer satisfaction, employee development and overall business success and longevity," said Board Chair Alexandra Murphy.

"Tom's leadership during his tenure has set our course for continued success with countless accomplishments for Murphy customers and staff," continued Murphy. "As Murphy Companies transitions to our fifth generation of ownership, our board is firmly committed to the future of the company. We are confident Kirk will continue the forward-looking practices Tom put into place."

D. Thomas Griep, who was the first non-family member to serve as chief executive, joined the company in 2002. He has held positions at Murphy in financial, legal, and IT as well serving as corporate secretary and CFO of Murphy Rigging and Erecting. Under his leadership the company doubled its footprint in Kansas City, Missouri, established its first million square foot site, and achieved record-breaking growth. Griep further integrated the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) management process while enhancing the company's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. He developed a top performing senior management team with women holding 40 percent of the positions. He also worked to align the company and its decision-making process around its five core values.

"Murphy has accomplished a tremendous amount during the past 21 years, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have led such a talented team," reflected Griep. "The company is in excellent hands, and I look forward to seeing Murphy achieve even greater success in the years to come."

"Murphy has developed an outstanding reputation for its use of technology to solve complex logistics challenges, while providing a high level of personal service to each and every customer," commented Fischer. "I'm honored to be selected to lead Murphy into the future alongside our talented management team."

About Murphy Companies

Privately held Murphy Companies has been dedicated to Moving Business Forward with leading third-party logistics (3PL) and warehouse services for five generations. Its experienced workforce simplifies logistics to swiftly move, store, and ship goods for customers of any size through its diversity of locations including any virtual location using enterprise technology and streamlined processes. As one of the fastest growing 3PL providers, the team provides customized logistics support with asset-based and brokerage transportation; bulk, rack and food grade warehousing; fulfillment; and international shipping with a General Purpose Foreign Trade Zone. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Murphy Companies has stood by customers from small start-ups to Fortune 500 firms for 119 years, forging partnerships based on mutual respect. The company is comprised of five entities: Murphy Logistics Solutions, Inc., Murphy Warehouse Company, Murphy Transportation Services, Inc., Murphy Logistics, Inc., and Murphy Transportation, Inc. For more information visit https://www.murphylogistics.com/

