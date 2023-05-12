BREMBO COMPLETES EXPANSION OF ESCOBEDO, MEXICO CALIPER PLANT

Expansion doubles plant size, adding 500+ jobs and strengthening Brembo's presence in North America

ESCOBEDO, Mexico, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brembo, global leader in the design and production of high-performance braking systems, inaugurated today its latest plant expansion in Escobedo, in the State of Nuevo León, Mexico.

The expansion which began in 2021 represents a $207 million investment in Mexico and will create 500 jobs, in addition to the 1,100 associates employed since 2016. A ceremony, held today by Brembo North America President Stéphane Rolland, was attended by Governor Samuel Garcia, Italian Ambassador Luigi De Chiara together with several Mexican authorities and institutional representatives.

Expanding from a joint-venture in Puebla in 1996 to the acquisition of Hayes-Lemmerz's brake component operations in 2007, today Brembo independently operates three facilities in Mexico: the Escobedo caliper plant, established in 2016, the Escobedo cast-iron foundry and the disc machining plant in the nearby city of Apodaca.

"The Escobedo plant expansion greatly increases Brembo's ability to serve our customers in North America," said Brembo North America President Stéphane Rolland. "As Brembo continues to push beyond in the world of braking, advanced facilities like this help make our vision a reality. This represents another step in our mission of being a solution provider."

"Today Nuevo León is making a transition from the traditional industry to the industry of the future," said the Nuevo Leon governor Samuel Garcia. "We are grateful that our friends at Brembo, who had already recognized our potential since 2016, are committing once again to invest in the best place to make business in Mexico. Congratulations to everyone!"

Now fully operational, the 322,917-square-foot Escobedo expansion doubles the facility's output, enhancing all stages of the aluminum caliper production process, from foundry to manufacturing and assembly creating 500 new jobs through 2027 in the process.

About Brembo SpA

Brembo leads the world in the design and production of high-performance braking systems and components for top-flight manufacturers of cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles. Founded in 1961 in Italy, Brembo has a long-standing reputation for providing innovative solutions for OEMs and aftermarket. Brembo also competes in the most challenging motorsport championships in the world and has won over 600 titles.

Guided by its strategic vision – "Turning Energy into Inspiration" – Brembo's ambition is to help shape the future of mobility through cutting-edge, digital and sustainable solutions.

With about 15,000 people across 15 countries, 30 production and business sites, 8 R&D centers and with a turnover of € 3,629 million in 2022, Brembo is the trusted solution provider for everyone who demands the best driving experience.

