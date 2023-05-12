O-Cedar® Celebrates Launch of O-Cedar PACS by Hosting Second "CleanTok Awards"

The national household cleaning brand is thrilled to announce the 2023 CleanTok Awards, celebrating cleaning content creators with up to $10,000 in prizes.

AURORA, Ill., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O-Cedar®, the category leader in innovative floor care, announced today the launch of its second CleanTok Awards to celebrate the best cleaning content on social media and the launch of its most convenient cleaning product yet, O-Cedar PACS Hard Floor Cleaner. O-Cedar's 2023 CleanTok Awards celebrate the best cleaning hacks on social media – because let's face it, consumers are constantly looking for easy steps to make their homes feel great!

O-Cedar PACS will help you do just that. O-Cedar PACS are perfectly portioned and contain deep cleaning enzymes to tackle the toughest messes. They're specially designed to use with O-Cedar EasyWring™ and RinseClean™ spin mop systems, but can be used with any mop and bucket. Just drop one PAC into your bucket, watch the fizz, then get mopping!

O-Cedar PACS may be small, but they pack a punch when it comes to bringing the intense deep cleaning experience that the brand is known for. Available in Crisp Citrus or relaxing Lavender, O-Cedar PACS are made with 97% naturally derived ingredients, including powerful enzymes that dissolve stubborn dirt and grease. Plus, they don't contain any harsh chemicals (no ammonia, no bleach, and no parabens), allowing consumers to feel good about the ingredients they use in their homes.

This year's CleanTok Awards will be hosted by O-Cedar's very own #OCedarCleanSquad. The awards will include an open voting and self-submission portion starting today, and the winners will be announced on June 21. The brand has curated some of the greatest cleaning videos and compiled these nominees into seven entertaining categories. Today through June 2, when consumers vote and RSVP to the virtual awards ceremony, they will be entered to win both an O-Cedar's RinseClean Spin Mop System and O-Cedar PACS.* Additionally, consumers can self-submit a video of themselves using any O-Cedar product with the hashtag #PACSAPUNCH and follow @OCedarClean on Instagram and TikTok for an additional chance to win. Once the votes are in, join @OCedarClean at 12:00 p.m., CST, on Wednesday, June 21 on TikTok, Instagram and right here for a virtual ceremony announcing the winners. With categories like "Best Kid and Pet Cleaning Hacks" and "Best Bathroom Cleaning Hacks," consumers are bound to be entertained while picking up cleaning tips and tricks along the way.

"We know our customers are constantly looking for convenient cleaning products, that make home feel great, and we are thrilled to be able to deliver just that with our new O-Cedar PACS," said Elaine Lohse, U.S. Marketing Director at Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions. "It's only fitting that, in celebration of this launch, we're hosting the second CleanTok Awards to recognize the best cleaning hacks on social media."

O-Cedar PACS retail for $9.99 and are now available at select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit OCedar.com. Or find the brand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook at @OCedarClean.

*Limit 10 winners.

About O-Cedar

O-Cedar®, the category leader in innovative floor care, is an internationally recognized brand, known as O-Cedar®, in the US, or Vileda®, in Canada and Europe. O-Cedar® is part of Freudenberg Household Products, a division of the Freudenberg Group headquartered in Weinheim, Germany. For more information visit http://www.ocedar.com/.

About Freudenberg Household Products

FHP is a division of the Freudenberg Group headquartered in Weinheim, Germany. The company's Household Products Division is a leading international manufacturer of branded goods including household cloths, cleaning products and laundry care products, and is the leader in virtually all markets in which it competes. The Freudenberg Household Products division employs about 2,300 employees globally and is best known in America for its O-Cedar® brand and signature tagline "O-Cedar: It Feels Great to Feel at Home!®"

