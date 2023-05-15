New Transportation Group D2 Traffic Works Toward Integrating Smart City Tech with Traffic Management Infrastructure

The new initiative by ITS technology developer Dan Dietrich is led by a panel of transportation experts and offers the latest innovative transit technology that streamlines day-to-day traffic management, paving the way for the future of smart cities.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move aimed at changing the dynamics of the American traffic industry, thought leader and entrepreneur Dan Dietrich has launched his newest initiative: D2 Traffic Technologies. The goal of this new outfit? To offer AI-powered tools to traffic and city management – including license plate recognition, vehicle occupancy assessment, and smart crosswalks – to streamline the transit experience and plant the seeds for potential smart city development. It is an ambitious goal and Dan Dietrich knows it.

D2 Traffic Technologies is disrupting the transportation industry by partnering with the most innovative smart city providers with the aim to streamline the integration of smart cities solutions. (PRNewswire)

D2 Traffic Technologies is bringing smart city solutions to global markets.

"We've assembled a team of professionals with proven and varied backgrounds in traffic and transportation. Where there is opportunity, there is always challenge," he says. "But we genuinely believe there is huge potential here. We can design the blueprint of the modern smart city with these technologies."

Getting his start as an innovator and inventor of multiple traffic technologies, D2 feels like a culmination of everything Dietrich holds dear. However, if the team he has assembled under industry veteran Eric Gannaway is anything to go by, this isn't a victory lap; he is just getting started. "This new initiative provides us with a chance to bring tech that is proven in other markets to the American traffic industry," says Gannaway, "It's the best way to innovate and continue making roads safer, and that will always be the core mission at D2."

About D2 Traffic Technologies

Transportation technology in the United States is in the middle of a revolution. Innovation in edge and fog-based processing capabilities, connectivity, cloud-based applications, electrified mobility, and data sharing have driven creative thought towards new solutions to solve existing and emerging mobility challenges.

D2 Traffic Technologies is applying these solutions to real-world projects. Created to fill a gap in the mobility, traffic, and Smart City solution markets as an industry leader, D2 provides innovation, smart products with superior features, and high-quality services and support to streamline infrastructure and systems. The vision is to facilitate a seamlessly integrated Smart City through the latest technical product innovations by partnering with industry leaders such as Omniflow, Macq, Innovusion, In-vision, and Zitek Corporation. Learn more about D2 Traffic Technologies at d2traffic.com.

