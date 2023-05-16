ADAMA Announces Jake Brodsgaard as SVP of North America

RALEIGH, N.C., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA, a leading global crop protection company providing solutions to combat weeds, insects and disease, announced that Jake Brodsgaard was promoted to Senior Vice President of the North America region for the company. The new North American Region consists of the existing business units of ADAMA US Ag, ADAMA Canada, and Consumer & Professional Solutions. In addition to this role, Brodsgaard will also be a part of the Global ADAMA Leadership Team.

(PRNewswire)

Brodsgaard started with ADAMA 14 years ago, holding a variety of roles including regional sales leadership, VP of Sales, and most recently Vice President, US Ag with responsibility for all the ADAMA US Ag business.

Brodsgaard said "I will lean on my previous experience working with growers to guide the business decisions ADAMA North America makes to keep our customers front and center. My experiences over the last 14 years have provided me with the foundation from which to navigate a complex market with constantly shifting priorities."

When asked to share his goals for ADAMA North America, Brodsgaard stated "Our goal is to define and execute strategies that better serve our customers through commercial excellence and differentiated solutions. We will evolve and create a sustainable business that succeeds due to talented and passionate employees in North America. With the individual and shared strengths across these business units and Syngenta Group, ADAMA is uniquely positioned to deliver value to our North American customers and partners."

About ADAMA

ADAMA is one of the world's leading crop protection companies. We strive to Create Simplicity in Agriculture – offering farmers effective products and services that simplify their lives and help them grow. With one of the most comprehensive and diversified portfolios of differentiated, quality products, our 5,000-strong team reaches farmers in more than 100 countries, providing them with solutions to control weeds, insects, and disease, and improve their yields. For more information, visit us at www.adama.com.

ADAMA Contact

Michelle Blair

Strategic Marketing Communications Manager

984-272-7467

michelle.blair@adama.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ADAMA US