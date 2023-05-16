Fulton Market District Set to Welcome Design Professionals and Enthusiasts for Inaugural Fulton Market Design Days

More Than 25 Iconic Design Brands Bring the Fulton Market District to Life June 12-14

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each June, over 40,000 people from across the global design community gather in Chicago to celebrate the latest in design and architecture, sharing product news and participating in a variety of events across the Windy City. The Fulton Market District will welcome top design professionals and enthusiasts to enjoy product launches, exhibits and events, from Monday, June 12 – Wednesday, June 14, at the First Annual Fulton Market Design Days.

Hosted in Chicago, home to one of the world's most famous shopping streets and jaw-dropping architecture, Fulton Market Design Days is where the architecture and design community come together as the Fulton Market District has quickly become the area's preeminent design destination.

"As more design-led furniture and interior design manufacturers move to the burgeoning Fulton Market District, there is no denying that Chicago is a top destination for great design," said Armando Chacon, President of the West Central Association - Chamber of Commerce. "This June, as we welcome the architecture and design community and fans of design to experience the vibrant culture of Chicago, the Fulton Market District is a must-see destination."

Over the past years, the Fulton Market area has transformed into a notable design destination, brimming with restaurants, entertainment and some of the world's leading architecture and design brands. This year's Fulton Market Design Days schedule will be packed with pop ups, exhibits and events highlighting the best of what the area has to offer.

To simplify transportation between the Merchandise Mart and the Fulton Design District, a complimentary round-trip shuttle will run between the two sites, clearly marked with Design Days branding.

To learn more about all the leading brands and design firms participating in Fulton Market Design Days as well as details on the complimentary shuttle service and other Design Day news, please visit FultonMarketDesignDays.com.

About The Neighborhood of Brands

Founded in 2022, the Neighborhood of Brands is a partnership of more than twenty-five design-led brands with showrooms and trade spaces dedicated to celebrating design and promoting the Fulton Market area of Chicago as the preeminent design hub in the Midwest. The group is comprised of: Allsteel (including: Gunlocke, Corral, Zilenzio, Normann, Copenhagen, HBF and HBF Textiles), EzoBord, Fellowes, Gabriel, Humanscale, Impact Acoustic, J+J Flooring, JSI, Kimball International (including: Kimball, National, Interwoven, Poppin, and Etc.), Kvadrat, MillerKnoll (including: Herman Miller, Knoll, Design Within Reach, Datesweiser, Geiger, HAY, KnollTextiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne and Spinneybeck | Filzfelt), Skyline Design, Sloan, Tarkett and Teknion.

View original content:

SOURCE MillerKnoll