The Puerto Rican Urban Artist Will Visit Sixteen Major US Cities in Four Months

MIAMI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, today announced the upcoming new tour of Urban singer-composer Jhayco which will take him to sixteen major cities in the United States starting on September 28th, 2023. The tour will visit Boston, Newark, Washington DC, Chicago, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Seattle, Denver, San Jose, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, ending in Fort Myers, Florida on December 10th. The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.

JHAYCO VIDA ROCKSTAR TOUR 2023 (PRNewswire)

JHAYCO ANNOUNCES U.S. DATES FOR HIS 2023 VIDA ROCKSTAR TOUR

Jhayco has been called "Latin Urban's new generation." He is a trailblazer and phenomenon that has somehow managed to shape and disrupt the music industry, all at the same time. Born in Puerto Rico, Jhayco lived in New Jersey for most of his childhood. At the age of 12, he fell in love with urban music, a sound that helped define his future forever. At 14, he began to produce and compose songs, and it was only two years later that his work as producer and composer in Tito El Bambino's album "Invencible" won him his first GRAMMY®. Catapulted into a promising career as a composer, he began working hand in hand with artists like Zion & Lennox, Natti Natasha and Nicky Jam, among others, while developing his own sound and eventually releasing his first songs. He took home his second GRAMMY for Best Urban Album for J Balvin's 2018 album "Vibras". He also won the Songwriters Association Song of the Year Award for "I Like It" by Cardi B, J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Shortly after, he landed two 2023 Premios Tu Musica Urbano nominations, Collaboration of The Year for "En la De Ella" with Feid and Sech, and Top Male Artist.

Jhayco has been praised and recognized as an outstanding urban artist not only by the media and the genre's heavy hitters, but also by music fans around the world. He is the genius behind some of the biggest Latin hits in the world (including Dakiti, No Me Conoce, Medusa, among others). With over 16 billion combined streams, he has helped shape the landscape of urban music today and presents a new age in the urban scene, crafting an international sound for the Latin genre and taking it to global stages for his diverse and continually growing fanbase. His latest album Timelezz was #1 on iTunes Latin Chart and #2 on Billboard, and his song "Dakiti" with Bad Bunny led him to #1 on the Billboard Global 200. His latest hit single is "Cuerpecito."

DATE CITY ST VENUE Thursday, September 28, 2023 Boston MA Agganis Arena Friday, September 29, 2023 Newark NJ Prudential Center Saturday, September 30, 2023 Washington DC EagleBank Arena Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Chicago IL Rosemont Theatre Friday, October 6, 2023 Houston TX. Smart Financial Centre Saturday, October 7, 2023 San Antonio TX Majestic Theatre Sunday, October 8, 2023 Dallas TX Texas Trust CU Theatre Friday, October 13, 2023 Seattle WA WaMu Theater Sunday, October 15, 2023 Denver CO Bellco Theatre Thursday, October 19, 2023 San Jose CA San Jose Civic Friday, October 20, 2023 Los Angeles CA Microsoft Theater Sunday, October 22, 2023 Phoenix AZ Celebrity Theatre Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Atlanta GA Gas South Arena Thursday, December 7, 2023 Orlando FL Amway Center Saturday, December 9, 2023 Miami FL Kaseya Center Sunday, December 10, 2023 Ft. Myers FL Hertz Arena

Vida Rockstar Tour 2023

Ticket and VIP Packages Information

AMEX and Ticketmaster Pre-sale begins on Tuesday, May 16th at 10AM EST (local time).

Spotify and Fan Club members Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 17th at 10AM EST (local time).

Loud And Live, Radio and Venues Pre-sale begins on Thursday, May 18th at 10AM EST (local time).

General Public On-sale begins Friday, May 19th at 10AM EST (local time).

For ticket sales and VIP Package information visit: www.jhayco.com

JHAYCO

Spotify: 30 Million monthly listeners

Instagram: 5 Million followers

TikTok: 1.8 Million followers

YouTube: 3.7 Billion+ Views

Management@houseofhazemusic.com

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

(PRNewsfoto/Loud and Live) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loud And Live