Renaissance Hotels Embraces the Coastal City of Porto with the Opening of Renaissance Porto Lapa Hotel

BETHESDA, Md., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio 31 extraordinary hotel brands, has debuted in Portugal with the opening of Renaissance Porto Lapa Hotel. Located in charming Lapa, one of the most historic, vibrant neighborhoods in Porto, the new hotel offers spontaneous explorers a sleek, sophisticated urban hideaway moments away from the iconic Lapa Church and other city landmarks, such as Casa da Música and Clérigos Tower.

"Porto is an alluring destination with a thriving wine and culinary scene, intriguing sightseeing, with history and culture around every corner – making for an exciting debut for Renaissance Hotels," said Jennifer Connell, Global Brand Leader, Renaissance Hotels, and Vice President, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International. "Through the brand's signature theatrical design, Evenings programming, and savvy Navigators, Renaissance Porto Lapa Hotel will entice guests and locals alike with unexpected discoveries that surprise and delight."

Perched on the Lapa's hills, the hotel offers panoramic views of the city skyline. Drawing inspiration from this beloved city, local architecture firm Visioarq Arquitectos and interior designers of Broadway Malyan were commissioned to create Renaissance Porto Lapa Hotel as an 'Art House in The Park'. Anchored by the brand's theatrical design concept, the hotel is dressed harmoniously in pastel pinks and champagne golds with an unexpected touch of petrol blue, which pays homage to the iconic Douro River running through Porto and Gaia. The hotel's interiors feature vintage Portuguese tiles, which have been used in local buildings and pavements for centuries. Adorning the walls are original art pieces from Portuguese international artists including a tile mosaic installation by Pedrita Studio, a painting by Isabel Mello, and a unique piece made of corrugated iron and neon lights by Berlin-based artist Clemens Behr.

The champagne color scheme extends to the hotel's 163 stylish guest rooms and suites, which feature neutral furnishings in walnut wood, chic design pieces as well as floor-to-ceiling windows that allow plenty of natural light to pour through the space. All guest rooms feature modern 55″ LCD flat-screen TVs, high-quality sound systems, work desks, and USB outlets. The four suites, mostly set on high floors, offer a spacious living area and private balcony where guests can unwind with stunning views looking out to the Atlantic Ocean.

The new hotel has one restaurant and two bars, all of which showcase a gastronomic experience of Portuguese cuisine with a Mediterranean flair. On the ground floor, guests will enjoy all-day dining at a.typical Restaurant and Bar where the brand's signature Ritual, with local flavors takes place to usher the transition of daytime to nightfall. Four nights a week the bar will prepare a locally infused 'punch bowl' with gins from Porto, fresh seasonal fruit and picked herbs. Following the Ritual, the space transforms into an elevated venue where guests and locals alike can mix and mingle over cocktails and live music. For panoramic views, the Sky Bar on the fifth floor offers a serene setting for locally inspired cocktails alongside Portuguese-style light bites.

Ideal for active travelers, the hotel's top floor is also home to a 55-feet outdoor heated infinity pool and a state-of-the-art Fitness Centre with top-notch Technogym® equipment.

Renaissance Porto Lapa Hotel has more than 5,850 square feet of flexible event space equipped with the latest technology, including an advanced translator system accommodating events with multi-language speakers. There are a total of six meeting rooms of which the largest can comfortably host close to 600 guests for conferences and corporate events.

The Renaissance Navigator, the brand's neighborhood expert, helps guests discover the local culture and destination. For history lovers, the hotel's neighboring Lapa Church is a must-visit as it stands today as a reference point of the city's religion, art, and culture with a history of over 260 years. After visiting the church, guests can set off on the Liberal Porto route to immerse themselves in the city's history of The Siege of Porto in 1832. Guests looking to enjoy a leisurely stroll around the neighbourhood will be recommended to boutique cafes such as Café Guarany or Café Piolho; wineries like Gota a Gota Winery or Universo Carmim; antique shops like Porto de Magia and local favourites including multi-brand store The Feeting Room, Casa Januário and Queijaria Amaral, which are all in the Navigator's very own black book.

Renaissance Porto Lapa Hotel will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel programme from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalisation and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

To discover more, please visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/opobr-renaissance-porto-lapa-hotel.

