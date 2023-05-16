Robert Half's Katsuhiro Furuyama Named a 2023 DE&I Influencer by Staffing Industry Analysts

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katsuhiro Furuyama, senior human resources business partner for global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Influencers — U.S. and Canada list. He is one of 49 professionals recognized for leading the charge to create opportunities for historically underrepresented groups in their organization and the workforce at large.

A 13-year veteran of Robert Half, Furuyama is a founding member of Asian Professionals for Excellence, one the company's five Employee Network Groups (ENGs) that provides personal and professional development, mentoring and leadership opportunities for self-identifying Pan-Asian professionals and allies. Robert Half's ENGs play a vital role in amplifying the many diverse voices and experiences of employees across the globe and creating avenues to encourage inclusion and belonging.

Furuyama is also a member of Ascend, the largest Pan-Asian business professional membership organization in North America. He is currently a chapter co-president and one of only seven recipients of the Ascend President's Award in 2022.

"Since joining Robert Half, Kats has brought passion and dedication to representing and supporting the Pan-Asian community," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "Under his leadership, APEX has grown in membership and philanthropy, and I am beyond proud of the important work he has done over the years."

