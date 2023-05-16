Yatsen Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 16, 2023
GUANGZHOU, China, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leading China-based beauty group, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
First Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Total net revenues for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 14.1% to RMB765.4 million (US$111.5 million) from RMB891.0 million for the prior year period.
- Total net revenues from Skincare Brands[1] for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 34.2% to RMB245.1 million (US$35.7 million) from RMB182.7 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total net revenues from Skincare Brands for the first quarter of 2023 increased to 32.0% from 20.5% for the prior year period.
- Gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 74.3%, as compared with 69.0% for the prior year period.
- Net income[2] for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB50.7 million (US$7.4 million), as compared with net loss of RMB291.4 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss[3] for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 83.2% to RMB25.8 million (US$3.8 million) from RMB153.6 million for the prior year period.
Mr. Jinfeng Huang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yatsen, stated, "We started 2023 by continuing to execute our new five-year strategic transformation plan, focusing on building a healthy brand portfolio and capitalizing on rising opportunities as the consumer goods industry recovers. For our Skincare Brands, we are committed to increasing brand awareness and developing new products, while improving our current hero products' market position in their relevant sub-categories. For our Color Cosmetics Brands, we continued to introduce high-quality products and build a more sustainable business model. Additionally, we remained dedicated to strengthening our R&D capabilities as a core strategy for our future growth and product differentiation."
Mr. Donghao Yang, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Yatsen, commented, "Our first quarter financial results once again proved that we are on the right path to achieve our strategic goal. We recorded net revenues of RMB765.4 million, representing a 14.1% decline year-over-year and beating the guidance we provided previously. Revenue contribution from our Skincare Brands grew to 32.0% for the first quarter from 20.5% for the prior year period. Furthermore, gross margin improved significantly by 5.3 percentage points year-over-year to 74.3%. We recorded net income margin of 6.6%, as compared with net loss margin of 32.7% for the prior year period. With an ample cash reserve, we are well positioned to carry out our long-term development plan for 2023."
First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Total net revenues for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 14.1% to RMB765.4 million (US$111.5 million) from RMB891.0 million for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 29.1% year-over-year decrease in net revenues from Color Cosmetics Brands[4], partially offset by a 34.2% year-over-year increase in net revenues from Skincare Brands.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 7.5% to RMB568.7 million (US$82.8 million) from RMB614.5 million for the prior year period. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 increased to 74.3% from 69.0% for the prior year period. The increase was driven by (i) increasing sales of higher-gross margin products from Skincare Brands, (ii) more disciplined pricing and discount policies and (iii) cost optimization across all of the Company's brand portfolios.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 37.6% to RMB575.9 million (US$83.9 million) from RMB922.5 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were 75.2%, as compared with 103.5% for the prior year period.
- Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB51.9 million (US$7.6 million), as compared with RMB73.9 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to 6.8% from 8.3% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in warehouse and logistics costs due to the outsourcing of most of the Company's warehousing and handling operations.
- Selling and Marketing Expenses. Selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB459.0 million (US$66.8 million), as compared with RMB604.7 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, selling and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to 60.0% from 67.9% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the closure of underperforming offline stores and a reduction in share-based compensation related to the decrease in selling and marketing headcount.
- General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB40.7 million (US$5.9 million), as compared with RMB208.1 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to 5.3% from 23.4% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to a reversal of recognized share-based compensation expenses of RMB109.4 million due to the forfeiture of unvested awards granted to our former chief technology officer upon his resignation, and a decrease of RMB42.2 million in recognition of share-based compensation expenses using the graded-vesting method over the vesting term of the Company's awards.
- Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were RMB24.2 million (US$3.5 million), as compared with RMB35.8 million for the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenues, research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2023 decreased to 3.2% from 4.0% for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the Company's efforts to maintain research and development expenses at a reasonable level relative to total net revenues.
Loss from Operations
Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 97.7% to RMB7.2 million (US$1.0 million) from RMB308.0 million for the prior year period. Operating loss margin was 0.9%, as compared with 34.6% for the prior year period.
Non-GAAP loss from operations[5] for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 63.3% to RMB62.4 million (US$9.1 million) from RMB170.1 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating loss margin was 8.1%, as compared with 19.1% for the prior year period.
Net Income/Loss
Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB50.7 million (US$7.4 million), as compared with net loss of RMB291.4 million for the prior year period. Net income margin was 6.6%, as compared with net loss margin of 32.7% for the prior year period. Net income attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[6] for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB0.08 (US$0.01), as compared with net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS of RMB0.46 for the prior year period.
Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 83.2% to RMB25.8 million (US$3.8 million) from RMB153.6 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss margin was 3.4%, as compared with 17.2% for the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Yatsen's ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS[7] for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB0.05 (US$0.01), as compared with RMB0.24 for the prior year period.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2.54 billion (US$369.2 million), as compared with RMB2.63 billion as of December 31, 2022.
Net cash used in operating activities for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 80.6% to RMB20.2 million (US$2.9 million) from RMB104.1 million for the prior year period.
Business Outlook
For the second quarter of 2023, the Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB761.4 million and RMB856.6 million, representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 10% to 20%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Exchange Rate
This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.
[1] Include net revenues from DR.WU (its mainland China business), Galénic, Eve Lom, Abby's Choice and other skincare brands of the Company.
[2] The net income we recognized for the first quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a reversal of recognized share-based compensation expenses of RMB109.4 million due to the forfeiture of unvested awards granted to our former chief technology officer upon his resignation, and a decrease of RMB42.2 million in recognition of share-based compensation expenses using the graded-vesting method over the vesting term of the Company's awards.
[3] Non-GAAP net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure. Effective from the third quarter of 2022, non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, and non-GAAP net loss for the prior year period presented in this document is also calculated in the same manner.
[4] Include Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear and other color cosmetics brands of the Company.
[5] Non-GAAP loss from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP loss from operations is defined as loss from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions.
[6] ADS refers to the American depositary shares, each of which represents four Class A ordinary shares.
[7] Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is defined as non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. Effective from the third quarter of 2022, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, and non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS for the prior year period presented in this document is also calculated in the same manner.
Conference Call Information
The Company's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time or 7:30 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the first quarter 2023.
United States (toll free):
+1-888-346-8982
International:
+1-412-902-4272
Mainland China (toll free):
400-120-1203
Hong Kong, SAR (toll free):
800-905-945
Hong Kong, SAR:
+852-3018-4992
Conference ID:
6310119
The replay will be accessible through May 23, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:
United States:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:
6310119
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.
About Yatsen Holding Limited
Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading China-based beauty group with the mission of creating an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired numerous color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Abby's Choice, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom, Pink Bear and EANTiM. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the leading color cosmetics brands in China in terms of retail sales value. The Company primarily reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.
For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in reviewing and assessing its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business, provide further information about its results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects. The Company defines non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments, and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, (iii) revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments and (iv) tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS.
However, the non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools as the non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Reconciliations of Yatsen's non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, outlook and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, which include but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to continue to roll out popular products and maintain popularity of existing products; its ability to anticipate and respond to changes in industry trends and consumer preferences and behavior in a timely manner; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; its ability to integrate newly-acquired businesses and brands; trends and competition in and relevant government policies and regulations relating to China's beauty market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic conditions globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2023
2023
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,512,945
1,349,734
196,536
Restricted cash
-
20,603
3,000
Short-term investment
1,072,867
1,144,712
166,683
Accounts receivable, net
200,843
186,144
27,105
Inventories, net
423,287
382,780
55,737
Prepayments and other current assets
292,825
299,933
43,674
Amounts due from related parties
5,654
12,576
1,831
Total current assets
3,508,421
3,396,482
494,566
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
41,383
20,603
3,000
Investments
502,579
569,138
82,873
Property and equipment, net
75,619
63,288
9,215
Goodwill
857,145
866,945
126,237
Intangible assets, net
689,669
683,636
99,545
Deferred tax assets
1,951
1,295
189
Right-of-use assets, net
133,004
110,855
16,142
Other non-current assets
52,885
52,512
7,646
Total non-current assets
2,354,235
2,368,272
344,847
Total assets
5,862,656
5,764,754
839,413
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
119,847
94,505
13,761
Advances from customers
16,652
15,174
2,210
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
323,259
293,873
42,791
Amounts due to related parties
27,242
27,192
3,959
Income tax payables
21,826
20,883
3,041
Lease liabilities due within one year
79,586
74,785
10,890
Total current liabilities
588,412
526,412
76,652
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
113,441
112,779
16,422
Deferred income-non current
45,280
41,221
6,002
Lease liabilities
52,997
37,240
5,423
Total non-current liabilities
211,718
191,240
27,847
Total liabilities
800,130
717,652
104,499
Redeemable non-controlling interests
339,924
339,924
49,497
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 ordinary
173
173
25
Treasury shares
(669,150)
(669,150)
(97,436)
Additional paid-in capital
12,038,802
11,971,404
1,743,171
Statutory reserve
24,177
24,177
3,520
Accumulated deficit
(6,600,365)
(6,550,307)
(953,799)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(74,195)
(72,897)
(10,614)
Total Yatsen Holding Limited shareholders' equity
4,719,442
4,703,400
684,867
Non-controlling interests
3,160
3,778
550
Total shareholders' equity
4,722,602
4,707,178
685,417
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders' equity
5,862,656
5,764,754
839,413
YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2023
2023
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Total net revenues
890,954
765,396
111,450
Total cost of revenues
(276,408)
(196,667)
(28,637)
Gross profit
614,546
568,729
82,813
Operating expenses:
Fulfilment expenses
(73,863)
(51,916)
(7,560)
Selling and marketing expenses
(604,726)
(459,048)
(66,843)
General and administrative expenses
(208,129)
(40,741)
(5,932)
Research and development expenses
(35,810)
(24,178)
(3,521)
Total operating expenses
(922,528)
(575,883)
(83,856)
Loss from operations
(307,982)
(7,154)
(1,043)
Financial income
8,103
26,988
3,930
Foreign currency exchange losses
(2,632)
(5,549)
(808)
(Loss) income from equity method investments, net
(2,330)
19,060
2,775
Impairment loss of investments
(4,416)
-
-
Other income, net
17,654
17,517
2,551
Loss before income tax expenses
(291,603)
50,862
7,405
Income tax benefits (expenses)
223
(186)
(27)
Net (loss) income
(291,380)
50,676
7,378
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable
465
(618)
(90)
Net (loss) income attributable to Yatsen's shareholders
(290,915)
50,058
7,288
Shares used in calculating loss per share (1):
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
Basic
2,526,753,316
2,236,250,264
2,236,250,264
Diluted
2,526,753,316
2,373,166,850
2,373,166,850
Net (loss) income per Class A and Class B ordinary share
Basic
(0.12)
0.02
0.00
Diluted
(0.12)
0.02
0.00
Net (loss) income per ADS (4 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)
Basic
(0.46)
0.09
0.01
Diluted
(0.46)
0.08
0.01
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2023
2023
Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Fulfilment expenses
1,523
651
95
Selling and marketing expenses
22,355
6,292
916
General and administrative expenses (income)
94,983
(76,320)
(11,113)
Research and development expenses
6,957
1,979
288
Total
125,818
(67,398)
(9,814)
(1) Authorized share capital is re-classified and re-designated into Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, with
YATSEN HOLDING LIMITED
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data or otherwise noted)
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2023
2023
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Loss from operations
(307,982)
(7,154)
(1,043)
Share-based compensation expenses (income)
125,818
(67,398)
(9,814)
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions
12,083
12,176
1,773
Non-GAAP loss from operations
(170,081)
(62,376)
(9,084)
Net (loss) income
(291,380)
50,676
7,378
Share-based compensation expenses (income)
125,818
(67,398)
(9,814)
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions
12,083
12,176
1,773
Revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments
1,986
(19,146)
(2,788)
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(2,084)
(2,080)
(303)
Non-GAAP net loss
(153,577)
(25,772)
(3,754)
Net loss (income) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Yatsen
(290,915)
50,058
7,288
Share-based compensation expenses (income)
125,818
(67,398)
(9,814)
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions
11,831
11,912
1,735
Revaluation of investments on the share of equity method investments
1,986
(19,146)
(2,788)
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(2,084)
(2,080)
(303)
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of Yatsen
(153,364)
(26,654)
(3,882)
Shares used in calculating loss per share:
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
Basic
2,526,753,316
2,236,250,264
2,236,250,264
Diluted
2,526,753,316
2,236,250,264
2,236,250,264
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per Class
Basic
(0.06)
(0.01)
(0.00)
Diluted
(0.06)
(0.01)
(0.00)
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders per ADS
Basic
(0.24)
(0.05)
(0.01)
Diluted
(0.24)
(0.05)
(0.01)
