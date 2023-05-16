ZENB NAMED PROUD PARTNER OF THE CHICAGO CUBS

Growing Chicago-based whole ingredient food company aims to highlight the importance of real food for high-performance lifestyles through a multi-season partnership that empowers fans to Eat Like It Matters

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real ingredients pioneer and Chicago-based plant-full food company ZENB announces that they have been named a Proud Partner of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field for the 2023-2024 seasons and that ZENB Pasta will be served at Wrigley Field starting in June. As more active and health-conscious consumers incorporate whole ingredient foods into their diets, ZENB has teamed up with one of the most popular teams in baseball to showcase the power of plants in supporting balanced nutrition and fueling high-performance lifestyles.

ZENB will showcase the power of plants through rotating pasta recipes served at Wrigley Field starting this summer.

ZENB uses a plant-full approach to cultivate more conscientious eating and deliver nutrient-dense products without compromising on taste and texture. Their signature product, ZENB Pasta made with a single ingredient – whole yellow peas – delivers the classic texture pasta lovers expect with a subtle taste and delicious flavor. Legumes, like yellow peas, are rich in key macronutrients that are important dietary components like protein and fiber. With 17 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber per 3 ounce serving, ZENB Pasta can be a source of functional fuel bodies need. The yellow peas used in ZENB Pasta are also a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids, helping athletes as well as any active individuals strengthen muscle and aid in recovery.

In partnership with the Chicago Cubs, ZENB will showcase the power of plant-fuel for high performance with no compromise on taste or texture through a rotating menu of recipes at Wrigley Field's premier clubs starting this June. Along with being the first gluten-free pasta served at the Friendly Confines, ZENB will also be the presenting partner of the Cubs' stolen bases video board feature for the 2023-2024 seasons.

"At ZENB, we are reinventing everyday foods using only real ingredients to help consumers fuel their bodies with the goodness of nature," said Hugo Pérez, chief storyteller at ZENB U.S. "We are thrilled to be the newest partner of the Chicago Cubs, an iconic name in baseball, and bringing our yellow pea pasta and whole ingredient approach to fans not only at Wrigley Field but across Chicagoland and beyond so they can experience firsthand the benefits of plant-full foods."

Fans will also be able to sample ZENB outside of Wrigley Field this summer when the ZENB Pasta Lounge Tour comes to Gallagher Way on Saturday, July 1, Sunday, July 2, Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. This mobile food tour will kick off in Chicago to surprise and delight foodies throughout the city with freshly prepared, chef-inspired yellow pea pasta recipes before bringing the power of these amazing legumes to additional markets and retail locations nationwide. More information on the tour can be found by following along with the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

"We're excited to introduce ZENB to Cubs fans at Wrigley Field this season," said Cubs Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Alex Seyferth. "We're always looking for new ways to enhance the fan experience and hope that this new gluten-free, yellow pea-based pasta is an alternative pasta option fans will enjoy."

With plans to enter retailers nationwide this year, ZENB hopes to empower fans, foodies and athletes everywhere to Eat Like It Matters with their plant-powered whole ingredient food offerings. The brand plans to introduce other popular yellow pea-based pasta shapes and expand into exciting non-pasta categories later in 2023.

ZENB Pasta, including their latest innovation, on-the-go Agile Bowls, is currently sold direct-to-consumer on Amazon and on ZENB.com where you can find more information about the brand and its offerings.

About ZENB

ZENB (pronounced ZEN-bee) is a plant-based food company committed to helping people Eat Like It Matters. We exist to cultivate more conscientious eating… in our meals, for our bodies, and in the world around us. A global brand with vast presence in Japan and the U.K., ZENB debuted in the U.S. market in 2019 with domestic headquarters in Chicago. We take a plant-full approach as we reinvent everyday food using only real ingredients. Embracing the Japanese zenbu (全部) concept of WHOLE, we add less and waste nothing to unleash the flavor & nutrients of plants. ZENB offers a range of products that elevate deliciousness, including ZENB Pasta, ZENB Gourmet Sauces, and on-the-go ZENB Agile Bowls, with an ongoing pipeline of products launching regularly. Our food development legacy stretches back over 200 years with a nature-driven, upcycling approach. To reinforce the importance of plant-forward fuel for high performance lifestyles, ZENB has teamed up with leading global sports teams, including FC Barcelona and the Chicago Cubs. For more information about ZENB and to join the community, visit ZENB.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

