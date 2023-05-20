Introducing Intel® Authorized GEEKNUC Online Store

TAIPEI, May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKNUC, the Intel® global authorized Partner Alliance Titanium Member, launched its online experience store on May 1, 2023.

(PRNewswire)

GEEKNUC specializes in marketing Intel® NUC devices, covering all NUC products released by Intel in recent years. It seeks to unite global NUC enthusiasts and create a gathering place for them to stay informed about the latest NUC news and discuss usage with other NUC users. As an Intel Partner Alliance Titanium Member, GEEKNUC provides first-hand sales channels for stable quality service in the competitive market.

GEEKNUC is dedicated to offering customers innovative technology, reliable quality Intel® NUC devices, and various industrial solutions to enrich every person's life. Customer satisfaction is the top priority for GEEKNUC, and it provides a comprehensive range of services.

Intel® NUC packs the power of the latest-generation, full-size desktop PCs into an incredibly small form factor. With a wide range of powerful processors, fast memory, massive storage, multiple screen support, and Intel® support and warranty, these reliable and flexible mini PCs are perfect for home entertainment, personal efficiency, business productivity, educational experiences, and professional industrial design.

So why wait? Get an Intel® NUC from GEEKNUC and make it your go-to companion for everyday life. The latest NUC 13 Pro Arena Canyon is available to pre-order on the GEEKNUC official store only for $799 and will be shipped before May 30 Customers in the US can expect to receive their devices within three days of delivery.

The Arena Canyon provides the perfect combination of size, performance, reliability, and versatility needed to drive modern businesses. Powered by the 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-1360P with Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics eligible, it offers a 22% increase in CPU performance and a 15% boost in GPU performance compared to the 12th generation, delivering top-notch performance for home and office use.

The Arena Canyon is a feature-rich device with a plethora of I/O options, boasting dual HDMI 2.1 ports, dual Thunderbolt 4, and four USB ports, enabling multiple-screen displays. Networking is effortless with its 2.5Gb LAN port, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless wireless connectivity.

Come to GEEKNUC and get the exclusive Intel® NUC product you want, the best shopping experience you expect, and the latest dynamic news you need - all in one place!

Find GEEKNUC here

Web: www.geeknuc.com

Email: support@geeknuc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GeekNUC