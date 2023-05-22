H2O MIDSTREAM TO SPEAK AT THE 20TH ANNUAL EIC INVESTOR CONFERENCE

HOUSTON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H 2 O Midstream LLC ("H 2 O Midstream") announced that Jim Summers, Chief Executive Officer, will be discussing a number of topics related to the emerging water midstream sector and addressing questions posed by investors, analysts, and hydrocarbon midstream executives at the 20th Annual CEO & Investor Conference hosted by the Energy Infrastructure Council at 9:40 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 23 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

H2O Midstream logo - www.h2omidstream.com (PRNewswire)

Jim Summers , H2O Midstream CEO, will present at the 20th Annual EIC Investor Conference on Tue, May 23 at 9:40 am ET

The session, to be held in an informal "fireside chat" format, will be moderated by Theresa Chen of Barclays and streamed live on the day of the event through H 2 O Midstream's website at www.h2omidstream.com/news. A replay and transcript will be available thereafter.

About H 2 O Midstream

H 2 O Midstream is a premier water midstream company serving oil and gas operators in the Permian Basin. Led by a team of industry veterans with over 250 years of combined experience in upstream, midstream, and environmental management, H 2 O Midstream brings sustainable water solutions to E&P customers by providing gathering, transportation, recycling, storage, and disposal services under long-term, fee-based contracts.

H 2 O Midstream is the largest pure play water midstream company in the Midland Basin and operates an integrated network comprised of more than 250 miles of buried pipeline, 4 million barrels of storage, 900,000 barrels per day of disposal capacity, and 270,000 barrels per day of recycling infrastructure across a 300 square mile footprint. The reach and scale of the Midland Basin network is critical to providing customers with best-in-class reliability and reduced cost while lowering carbon emissions and reliance on groundwater for hydraulic fracturing operations.

H 2 O Midstream is funded via a private equity commitment from EIV Capital and co-investments from several of EIV's institutional partners collectively representing more than $100 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.h2omidstream.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE H2O Midstream