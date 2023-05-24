Appian Announces New EMEA Headquarters in the City of London

Leading global process automation provider strengthens its commitment to the UK and Europe

LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the opening of its new regional headquarters in the City of London. Located in the iconic building at 20 Fenchurch St, London EC3M 3BY , the new offices will serve as a strategic hub for Appian to continue its growth in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Appian EMEA HQ in London, UK at 20 Fenchurch Street. (PRNewswire)

Since its UK incorporation in 2006, Appian has had a presence in Europe for nearly two decades, with strategic regional investments and expansions in the last ten years. EMEA headcount grew 341% since Appian went public in 2017 to serve its growing customer and partner base in the region and beyond. Appian now has EMEA offices in France, Germany, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and Portugal.

The opening of the new Appian EMEA headquarters is part of the company's ongoing commitment to the region. The new office will provide a central location for a growing team of employees and experts in the UK, enabling them to collaborate more effectively with customers and partners across the region.

"Appian has expanded to 20 Fenchurch Street in London," said Matt Calkins, Founder and CEO of Appian. "It helps us to attract talent to support our customers in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The premier space represents our commitment to the region."

The Appian Platform has helped many organizations unleash digital innovation through low-code, driving business efficiency, streamlining compliance, and connecting customers, employees, and systems in end-to-end processes. Trusted by global innovators, the Appian Platform handles over six billion daily transactions for seven million users across 22 regions and 66 availability zones for customers' mission-critical processes. Leading financial institutions, insurers, public sector agencies, and other companies rely on Appian to manage risk, stay resilient, and accelerate digital modernization and development of mission-critical systems by leveraging its end-to-end process automation capabilities.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

Matt Calkins, Appian Founder and CEO (PRNewswire)

Matt Calkins and the Appian EMEA Leadership Team: Siter Ali, Richard Hudson, Charlie Thompson, Americo Mazzotta, Steven Teasdale, Sathya Srinivasan, Ed Cordell, and Alice Horan. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Appian) (PRNewswire)

