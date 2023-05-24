EVE Energy Chairman Delivers Keynote at 4th International New Energy Vehicles and Power Battery Expo

SHENZHEN, China, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVE Energy Co., Ltd. (EVE Energy), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and energy storage solutions provider, was well represented at the 4th International New Energy Vehicles and Power Battery Expo (CIBF2023), held at the Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center on May 16. Company Chairman Dr. Liu Jincheng attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech, sharing the enterprise's journey toward internationalization in the battery space.

Dr. Liu Jincheng stated his pleasure at returning to the event in his capacity as not only EVE Energy Chairman but also as Vice Chairman of the China Chemical and Physical Power Sources Association. He accompanied leaders from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the chairman of the association in visiting the exhibition halls.

The development of China's lithium batteries has achieved a high global position, he said. Dr. Liu largely attributed this to progress made by Chinese equipment and material companies. "We visited several equipment and material exhibition halls and saw that the stacking speed can be shortened to 0.12 seconds per piece. Compared to previous production lines and stackers purchased from South Korea in the early days, the efficiency has doubled, which is very exciting to us all," he said.

Dr. Liu Jincheng delivered a speech (PRNewswire)

"Technological progress in equipment will undoubtedly further drive the development of the lithium battery industry," Dr Liu said. "Battery companies integrate creative innovations covering equipment and material enterprises while products are sold worldwide, demonstrating the country's remarkable results."

EVE Energy has grown from a company with revenue of 200 million yuan when it listed on the Shenzhen GEM to get where it is today, achieving double growth in the two most recent years. Despite continuous changes in the market, Dr Liu still hopes to double revenue this year.

Indeed, Dr Liu was buoyed by the healthy visitor numbers at the event. "The bustling crowds at today's exhibition demonstrate the enthusiasm for the rapid growth of lithium batteries in this country, though we must remain realistic," he said. "EVE Energy participates in this year's exhibition under the theme, 'Focus on Life, Focus on Health.' Our core area of expertise is showcased with a variety of medical devices, demonstrating the company's technological progress in medical batteries."

"'New energy' and 'long life' are two major themes in the domestic market," he said. With the aging population in our country and people's pursuit of a higher quality of life, EVE Energy will pay more attention to people's health and the future. Because the essence of technological progress is to focus on a better life and support people as they strive for it."

The power battery sector exhibits different characteristics to traditional industries, such as longer order cycles of up to five or eight years, he said during the speech. Dr Liu emphasized that industry project profitability relies on process quality performance and efficiency improvement. At the beginning of this year, the domestic market became more rational amid events like changes to national standards for fuel vehicles and fluctuations in the price of lithium carbonate. Risk prediction and mitigation capabilities across the entire lithium battery industry have further deepened.

In response to this, EVE Energy has started focusing on medical batteries and health, accelerating research and development efforts for medical batteries and improving product quality. From the perspective of internationalization, EVE Energy is willing to cooperate with domestic and foreign companies, Dr Liu said.

Speaking of internationalization, the company officially announced the construction of green battery plants in Hungary and Malaysia on May 9 and May 12, respectively. "We have confidence in the construction of overseas projects, but we also face challenges. For example, some place may lack the sufficient conditions for component processing and maintenance," he emphasized.

"We have officially announced construction of green battery factories in Hungary and Malaysia," he said, adding that the team is overwhelmingly happy to get started on these projects and holds utmost confidence in the success of such overseas developments. The company aims to deepen ties with local communities and serves as their good neighbors and partners to help develop their areas. In addition, supporting local education and contributing to the local community on a cultural level is a crucial part of the internationalization process.

EVE Energy Team in Hungary (PRNewswire)

EVE Energy Team in Malaysia (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVE Energy Co., Ltd