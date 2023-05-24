Featuring Hi-MO 7 Module, LONGi Shows Up at the SNEC with Full Scenario Product Portfolio

SHANGHAI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 24, the annual SNEC officially kicked off in Shanghai. As the "record-holder" of the highest efficiency in the solar industry, LONGi globally releases Hi-MO 7, a new product based on HPDC technology. The product maintains the standard M10 module size, with a mass production power of 580 W and a conversion efficiency of 22.5%. It is an ultra-high-value modular product created by LONGi for large ground power stations around the world, ushering in the "Terawatt Era" again with integrated innovations. So far, LONGi has formed a multi-dimensional product matrix with "Hi-MO 5+Hi-MO 7" focusing on the utility market and Hi-MO 6 focusing on the distributed generation market, bringing global users the best value experience of efficient and steady gains throughout the life cycle of power stations.

At the site of the release, Li Shaotang, Product Marketing Director of LONGi, explained in depth the core advantages of the HPDC-based Hi-MO 7. He emphasized that LONGi Hi-MO 7 has been evaluated, developed and tested for a long time. In addition to high efficiency, it has world-leading product quality and long-term reliability, which significantly reduces the LCOE of large-scale photovoltaic projects in gobi-desert by improving the energy generation output throughout the whole life cycle.

New advancement in the HPDC cell technology, and the power generation efficiency is "beyond imagination"

The Hi-MO 7 module launched this time is a new generation of products developed by LONGi based on high-efficiency HPDC cell technology, which is essentially another innovative practice of the "first principle thinking".

The acronym HPDC stands for High Performance and Hybrid Passivated Dual-Junction Cell, which is another improved iteration of the HPC cell technology. The backside of the cell features high and low junctions, optimized film design, and advanced deposition techniques to achieve remarkable full-area passivation with minimal parasitic absorption. On the front side, the cell is applied with a local low-resistance contact layer that enhances cell efficiency. Additionally, both the front and back sides incorporate upgraded antireflection and low-recombination films, as well as metallization solutions, for superior performance. In general, the upgraded HPDC cell has better conversion efficiency, power temperature coefficient, and higher reliability, which can significantly improve power generation gains.

LONGi's prototype products based on HPDC cell technology won the TÜV Rheinland Energy Yield Simulation AQM Award 2022; In the power generation demonstration project conducted by China National Electric Apparatus Research Institute Co., Ltd. in Qionghai, Hainan (on a high-albedo cement surface), Hi-MO 7 modules achieved a power generation gain of 2.9% compared with other mainstream bifacial modules. This further verifies that Hi-MO 7 is ahead of similar products in terms of temperature coefficient, low-irradiation and IAM performance and product stability, making the modules more valuable to customers in the market of ground power generation terminals.

The multi-dimensional design provides a steady and "more comprehensive" long-term value guarantee

LONGi's industry-leading product life cycle standards also guarantee the reliability of Hi-MO 7. Hi-MO 7 effectively ensures its reliability throughout its life cycle with optimized designs such as high-quality monocrystalline silicon wafers, customized cell paste, optimized module encapsulation film system, SMBB high-precision interconnection, and high-reliability automatic welding of junction boxes. The application of digitalized manufacturing and quality control platforms, especially intelligent AI detection technology, further guarantees the product quality of Hi-MO 7. Therefore, Hi-MO 7 provides a linear power warranty of not more than 0.38%, bringing customers robust value and efficient returns beyond expectations.

It is worth noting that the Hi-MO 7 modules released by LONGi is sticking to the standardized M10 module size of 2278×1134 mm, each being a large-sized high-efficiency bifacial module. Thanks to the efforts of LONGi and other companies in promoting M10, the comprehensive value and advantages of a reasonable module size have been fully understood by the upstream and downstream of the solar industry. Since its first introduction three years ago, M10 has accounted for more than 70% of the market share. Such industry-wide standardization achievements are hard-won. They can reduce the application risks of products in extreme weather, promote the coordination between upstream and downstream of the industry chain, facilitate the replacement and upgrading of existing photovoltaic power plants, and contribute to the healthy and sustainable development of the industry.

The success of the M10 specification is not accidental. It effectively balances manufacturing, product reliability, application convenience and compatibility. Hi-MO 7, based on M10 specification, has excellent compatibility with manual installation of large racks, cables and inverters. The significant improvements in module efficiency can increase installed capacity of the power station by more than 4.5% in a limited area. This module also decreases the balance of system (BOS) costs in the photovoltaic field and lowers the costs of AC terminal equipment, resulting in a reduction of operation and maintenance costs throughout the power station's lifecycle.

TOP lineup of Hi-MO modules in all scenarios, unlocking the best experience of terminal applications

For every innovation and upgrade of photovoltaic technology and products, LONGi has always been cautious, adhering to the principle of "no recklessness, no gambling". Only after careful calculation and full verification, and ensuring that the product has reliable long-term value for customers, will it be pushed to the market end.

With the official release of Hi-MO 7 module, LONGi has formed an excellent product portfolio of "Hi-MO 5+Hi-MO 7" in the market of utility power stations. Hi-MO 5 series, with its mature and reliable power generation performance that consistently exceeds customer expectations, will remain the main product in the utility market for some time to come, while Hi-MO 7 series is preferred for scenarios that require modules with high ground surface reflectivity, elevated ambient temperatures, and limited land availability. Hi-MO 6 series, another star product released last year, is a high-quality product designed by LONGi for the distributed generation market worldwide. In addition to its high efficiency and outstanding power generation performance, it can also provide users with an unparalleled visual experience.

Undoubtedly, the advent of the "Terawatt Era" and the global consensus on carbon reduction have brought infinite possibilities for the development of the photovoltaic industry. Under more diversified photovoltaic application scenarios, the market demand for products with higher efficiency, higher returns and higher reliability throughout their life cycle has become more urgent. This time, LONGi, who specializes in green energy technologies, will accelerate the arrival of a zero-carbon future once again with Hi-MO 7 and its more valuable Hi-MO series full-scenario products and solutions.

As Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, said at the site of the release: "Continuous and steady innovation is the key to LONGi's consistent creation of higher value on the market end. From promoting the technological revolution of monocrystalline industry to leading the large-scale application of PERC cell technology and bifacial dual-glass module technology, from striving to promote the standardization and rationalization of product size in the industry to the game-changing HPBC technology that reshapes value, and now to the efficient empowerment of today's HPDC technology, LONGi has driven the high-quality development of the solar industry with technological innovations and efficiency records one after another, leading the global energy transition."

Chasing the dream of a world of green energy, leading the future with innovation. For many years, LONGi has led the rapid development of the industry through continuous and high-quality technological innovation. The delivery of more than 100 GW Hi-MO modules has effectively promoted the transition and upgrading of the global energy structure. According to LONGi's latest annual report, LONGi delivered adequate solar modules in 2022 to generate power about 46.76 GW, gaining "three consecutive championships" in global module delivery and market share. For 2023, LONGi targets to deliver 85 GW of cells and modules (including self-use). The newly released Hi-MO 7, is expected to achieve mass production in the second half of the year, with a capacity of 30 GW+ by the end of the year. On the road to carbon reduction, more valuable series of Hi-MO modules will become an important source for human to accelerate the realization of a zero-carbon future.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

