Grab Your Dancing Shoes: BACARDÍ® Rum Wants You to Move to Your Own Beat this Summer

The iconic rum brand is giving people plenty of reasons to hit the dance floor around the world, including new global streetwear partnerships kicking off with Stadium Goods, global speakeasy style events, interactive upgrades to its renowned music festival roster, and more.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, BACARDÍ® Rum wants you to dance like everyone is watching. The world's most awarded rum brand is launching a series of unique activations under its "Do What Moves You" platform to encourage people to embrace community and enjoy the freedom of self-expression.

The festivities will kick off in June with a BACARDÍ® x Stadium Goods speakeasy pop-up, a one-of-a-kind retail and party experience created in partnership with the covetable streetwear brand. At first glance, the event will appear to take place at a traditional Stadium Goods sneaker store with custom BACARDÍ® x Stadium Goods merch offerings. In a nod to classic speakeasy cocktail bars, the surprise will lie in a secret entrance behind the stockroom door where attendees will be immersed in a lively, Caribbean-inspired BACARDÍ celebration, with pop-up musical guests, exclusive BACARDÍ® rum cocktail tastings, and more. The pop-up will be open to consumers aged 21+ on June 8th, by RSVP only at the LINK HERE.

"The spirit of BACARDÍ has always been one of self-expression, free of judgment, and, of course, one that is ready to dance," said Laila Mignoni, Global Head of Brand Marketing Communications for BACARDÍ. "We're thrilled to partner with the pros at Stadium Goods and streetwear icon, Jeff Staple, allowing consumers to embrace their individuality through touchpoints that inspire consumers to Do What Moves You. Every aspect of our partnership is designed to bring people together, embracing the connective tissue between our iconic rum and the sneaker community to inspire movement in both the physical and emotional sense."

To ensure everyone who attends a BACARDÍ party this summer is equipped with the perfect pair of 'dancing shoes', BACARDÍ will gift attendees the Dancing Shoes NFT, an exclusive digital wearable created in collaboration with creative visionary and founder of the streetwear brand STAPLE, Jeff Staple, and web3 studio, Kollectiff. Dropped into guests' digital wallets during the event, the NFT will appear with a purposefully simplistic design, allowing for individual customizations by interacting with various elements within the temporary retail store. Those who complete the NFT customizations at the event will have a chance to forge their digital creations into a one-of-a-kind physical pair of sneakers—their one-of-a-kind Dancing Shoes—that will be delivered directly to them this summer.

Following the New York launch, the rhythm will continue through the summer, including:

Thewill first debut at thepop-up via Snap's augmented reality mirror and will later be available to 21+ Snapchatters throughout the summer. This new-to-market technology, developed for BACARDÍ by Snap, features a custom augmented reality lens including a specially-commissioned music track, "Siéntelo" from the brand's first-ever original EP, now available on Spotify , which will adapt based on users' movements to create a wholly new rhythm that's unique to you.

A revitalized BACARDÍ summer festival season, starting with Governor's Ball in NYC on June 9th and continuing through Lollapalooza ( Chicago ), Life is Beautiful ( Las Vegas ), Parookaville ( Germany ), Lowlands Festival ( Netherlands ), and more. Festivalgoers who visit the CASA BACARDÍ festival experience will be treated to exceptional cocktail offerings, exclusive merch drops, and further chances to customize their Dancing Shoes NFT.

The campaign will culminate in October with a final pop-up ahead of Amsterdam's biggest dance music festival, featuring exclusive merchandise and a limited-edition giveaway of collectable physical Dancing Shoes in collaboration with a world renowned Amsterdam streetwear brand. Countries all over the world including Spain, New Zealand, Germany and Austria will put on their Dancing Shoes this summer with festival activations, local retail partnerships and pop-up experiences.

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. www.BACARDÍ.com

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Stadium Goods

Stadium Goods is the world's premier marketplace for sneakers and streetwear. Founded in 2015 by connoisseurs with a deep history in the culture of sneakers and streetwear, Stadium Goods' core mission is to bring unparalleled customer service and a luxury retail aesthetic to the aftermarket. Since being acquired by Farfetch in 2019, Stadium Goods has leveraged its unique position as the authentic home for the "new" luxury fashion of sneakers and streetwear to expand its offering to include legacy luxury fashion. Stadium Goods operates brick-and-mortar retail stores in New York and Chicago, and ships worldwide via stadiumgoods.com and its partners. For more information, please visit www.stadiumgoods.com.

