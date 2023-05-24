MIT Technology Review's EmTech Next event set for June 2023; Google Workspace's Aparna Pappu slated to appear

Google Workspace VP and GM, Aparna Pappu to discuss the impact of generative AI on professionals at MIT Technology Review's signature digital transformation event.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EmTech Next, MIT Technology Review's signature digital transformation event, returns virtually June 13-15, 2023, for three days focused on breakthrough technologies, the future of AI, and the new digital landscape featuring speakers from Walmart, NVIDIA, Johnson & Johnson, and Google Workspace VP and GM, Aparna Pappu.

MIT Technology Review Logo. (PRNewsFoto/MIT Technology Review) (PRNewswire)

Pappu leads global business across strategy, product development and engineering at Google. At EmTech Next, Aparna will unveil how generative AI will influence jobs at all professional levels, forever changing the way knowledge workers work.

This year's conference theme of transformation looks at emerging technologies through the lens of how these technologies are reimagining business today, where generative AI is taking us, and how a new digital landscape is redefining how we interact with clients and businesses. Speakers scheduled to present this year at EmTech Next include:

Dan Huttenlocher , Dean, Schwarzman College of Computing, MIT

Pritha Mehra , CIO and Executive Vice President, USPS

Aparna Lakshmi Ratan , VP of Product, Snorkel AI

Rev Lebaredian , Vice President, Omniverse and Simulation Technology, NVIDIA

Thomas Cwik , Chief Technologist, NASA Jet Propulsion Lab

May Wang , CTO, Internet of Things Security, Palo Alto Networks

Srini Venkatesan , Executive Vice President, U.S. Omni Tech, Walmart

...and more

This year's EmTech Next will be a three-day event, which hosts leading CIOs, COOs, and IT leadership and will be opened each day by a different MIT Technology Review editor, including Editor-in-chief Mat Honan, Senior Editor for AI, Will Douglas Heaven, as well as other members of the Technology Review editorial team throughout the three days.

Attendees can expect thought-provoking interviews, Q&As, and interactive deep dives; and they'll walk away with trusted strategies, ahead-of-the-curve insights, right-time resources, and emerging AI techniques. The virtual experience includes an interactive event hub featuring livestreamed sessions, videos on-demand, and networking opportunities. For more detailed information: Agenda and Registration.

Presenting Partners

The EmTech Next presenting partners are JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Siemens AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide, serving millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional, and government clients. Siemens AG is a technology company focused on advancing the backbone of economies and societies through industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at andrew.hendler@technologyreview.com.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insights, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. Our in-depth reporting reveals what's going on now to prepare you for what's coming next. Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

