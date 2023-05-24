SCREENVISION MEDIA'S 2023 UPFRONT CELEBRATES THE POWER OF CINEMA TO DELIVER THE HIGHEST ATTENTION OF ANY VIDEO PLATFORM

Announcements Included Exclusive Partnership with Hartbeat to Launch Diverse Cinema Networks, New Relationship with TikTok and Expansion of Screenvision's Cinelytics Platform

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive premium video advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, held its annual Upfront presentation last night. The company announced new breakthrough research from the largest cinema attention study in the U.S. conducted with Amplified Intelligence, which proved cinema is the number one video platform for attention with 75% active attention to ads and 100% viewability. That is 2-6 times higher than TV, CTV, Social and Digital.

"Now more than ever, our Upfront presents the opportunity to emphasize cinema's emphatic comeback alongside this year's spectacular slate of upcoming of films," said Christine Martino, Screenvision Chief Revenue Officer. The 2023 box office is expected to land within 5% of 2019's record attendance number and 2024 will surpass 2019. Huge reach coupled with our thriving exhibitor network, high attention score and exclusive content partnerships makes cinema a required piece of the media mix."

The event, held at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, featured a one-on-one conversation between Screenvision CEO John Partilla and Oscar-winning director Spike Lee along with a performance from Busta Rhymes. Screenvision also detailed a series of announcements that included:

Forming two new specialty cinema advertising networks, Screenvision Media's Black Cinema Advertising Network, covering more than 3,800 screens, and Screenvision's Hispanic Cinema Advertising Network, including more than 3,700 screens, both of which will be exclusively represented for national sales by Hartbeat, the global media company founded by Kevin Hart . Hartbeat will engage brands through its branded entertainment studio, creating compelling and culturally relevant longform pieces to reach more than 20 million moviegoers monthly across both networks.



"We are honored to serve as Screenvision's exclusive national sales and creative partner for these two new networks," says Steven Loguidice , SVP, Head of Partnerships & Advertising. "Hartbeat is built on creating high impact entertainment that brings a diverse cross section of people together to enjoy shared experiences, making this collaboration a perfect fit for the theater environment."





Partnering with TikTok to introduce "TikTok on the Big Screen," which enables brands to integrate with curated TikTok content in a customized 60-second segment during Screenvision's pre-show. Brands will be featured on the biggest screen in media, alongside TikTok's uniquely entertaining content , to engage the elusive younger Gen Z moviegoer.



"At TikTok, we are always seeking more ways to showcase our exceptional content to diverse audiences, and our collaboration with Screenvision offers a unique opportunity for moviegoers to experience TikTok on the big screen," said Dan Page , Head of Global Distribution, New Screens at TikTok. "Through our partnership, we are combining the joy of TikTok with effective advertising, bringing new heights of audience engagement to theater screens nationwide."





Proving how attention drives action through Screenvision's proprietary Cinelytics Data platform. In addition to retargeting across mobile, social and CTV, Cinelytics can now measure impact through sales lift, spend increases, web lift or foot traffic, all based on a brand's in-cinema exposure. On average Screenvision has seen 10% incremental sales lift and $2.33 ROAS for recent campaigns in cinema

