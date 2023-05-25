Nagad MD wins Kotler Iconic Achiever Award-2023

DHAKA, Bangladesh, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, a disruptive mobile financial service in Bangladesh, has been conferred the Kotler Iconic Achiever of the Year-2023 Award in recognition of his innovative approaches to business management and exceptional performance in marketing systems.

Kotler Awards, which are named after Dr Philip Kotler, a celebrated marketing and management guru, have formally been introduced in Bangladesh from this year to recognise outstanding marketing campaigns, initiatives, and professionals who have contributed excellently to advance the marketing landscape in the country.

Planning minister of the country MA Mannan handed over the prestigious Kotler Award to Tanvir A Mishuk at a gala event during the Modern Marketing Summit 2023 in Dhaka, recently. Honorable Prime Minister's economic adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman also accompanied the planning minister at the event as a distinguished guest.

The event was organised by Kotler Impact Inc., a leading marketing consultancy firm with partnership with a local organisation Northern Education Group.

After receiving the prestigious award Tanvir A Mishuk said, "Receiving recognition from any organisation related with Kotler is very special to me."

"Not 160 million people of Bangladesh alone, there is now no expatriate Bangladeshi anywhere in the world who does not know the name of Nagad. From the beginning, I have done only one thing that I have spoken the language that people can pick up easily. I worked in such a way that a farmer, a laborer could easily understand what we offered them. In that case, I did not follow brand guidelines, colours or any old rules," he noted.

Tanvir, a changemaker of the country's digital financial service, has become an icon among young entrepreneurs in Bangladesh by establishing several other digital companies including Nagad. Only in four years of its journey, Tanvir made Nagad the fastest-growing financial service in the globe by acquiring 77 million users. The average transactions reached $1 million a day.

He previously received numerous international accolades, including the "Fintech Personality of the Year 2022" award by the UK-based Global Brands Magazine.

Earlier, the cover of the Bangladesh edition of the book titled "Essentials of Modern Marketing", written by Professor Philip Kotler was unveiled at the programme. Nagad has been featured as a case study in the book, while Tanvir A Mishuk, played his role as a case co-author.

Dr Fahim Kibria, chief marketing officer of Kotlar Impact Inc, and Prof Dr Anwar Hossain, vice-chancellor of Northern University, were also present at the event.

Nagad Limited, a leading MFS in the payment industry of Bangladesh, has more than 72 million registered customers with an average daily transaction amounting to about USD 80 million. Inaugurated in 2019 by Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the digital payment platform is known as a successful public-private partnership between the Bangladesh Postal Department and the private sector.

