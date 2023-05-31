TEAMSTERS URGE PASSAGE OF THE FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY ACT OF 2023

Legislation Protects Teamster Priorities, Prevents Default

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien regarding the vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023:

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"The International Brotherhood of Teamsters commends President Biden and his team for their critical work in constructing a bill that not only avoids default, but also protects key infrastructure investments, Medicaid, and critical Teamster priorities like retirement benefits. We urge Congress to swiftly pass this legislation.

"The Fiscal Responsibility Act preserves and creates jobs through important changes to energy construction permitting as well as approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which are long-held Teamster priorities.

"However, as we analyze and debate the details of the bill, it is important to remember that we as a nation should have never been put in this position at all. The economic stability of working families should never be used as leverage to push through policies that stand no chance of passing through regular order.

"The Teamsters are pleased to see this manufactured crisis put to rest through a bipartisan agreement, so that Congress can get back to the business of legislating on the issues that truly matter to working families."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters