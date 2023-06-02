Pyramid Global Hospitality Bolsters U.S. Portfolio with Six Management Additions

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Global Hospitality – the powerhouse hospitality company behind inspired collections like Benchmark Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle and Hamilton Pyramid Europe – announced today the continued expansion of its management portfolio with the addition of six U.S. hotels and resorts.

Of the six properties joining Pyramid Global, Flamingo Resort & Spa and The Sandman Hotel in Santa Rosa, CA, Wayfinder Newport Hotel in Newport, RI, Hotel Paradox – Autograph Collection in Santa Cruz, CA and The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences in Richmond, RI, will be joining the Benchmark Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle division. Additionally, The Westin Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL will join Pyramid Global Hospitality's branded division.

"The expansion of Pyramid Global Hospitality's portfolio supports our continued efforts to diversify our collection of assets in pursuit of becoming the manager of choice within our industry," said Warren Fields, CEO of Pyramid Global Hospitality. "The addition of these remarkable U.S. properties is simply the latest in our continued chapter of growth and reaffirms our operational success over the last two years."

Among the three California properties to join the collection, The Flamingo Resort & Spa, is the ultimate tropical paradise set on a 10-acre campus in The Valley of the Moon, offering everything guests need to recharge, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool, and spa. Ideal for exploring Sonoma Wine Country, The Sandman Hotel in Santa Rosa, CA is a welcoming escape filled with eclectic, vintage accents garnished with pops of peach and navy. Hotel Paradox – Autograph Collection located in Santa Cruz strikes the perfect balance between natural beauty and urban design with a bold blend of contradictions, whether guests are seeking ocean activities like surfing, a rugged mountain escape or an urban hotspot.

The expansion will also extend Pyramid Global Hospitality's footprint into Rhode Island with the addition of the Preserve Sporting Club & Residences and Wayfinder Newport Hotel. The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences is a one-of-a-kind retreat located on 3,500 acres in Richmond, RI, including an 18-hole golf course, tennis, zip line, mountain biking, hiking, canoeing, and kayaking, as well as a rock-climbing wall, and 10 fly fishing ponds. Located in Newport, RI, the Wayfinder Newport is an imaginative boutique hotel, set to reopen this year, developed with local chefs, bartenders, artists, designers and entrepreneurs to create a genuine homage to the destination.

Joining the collection in Florida, the Westin Tampa Bay is a stunning AAA Four Diamond waterfront hotel with magnificent views of the bay perfect for family fun in the sun or conference attendees looking to host one-of-a-kind social and business functions in the hotel's event venues.

With these latest additions, Pyramid Global Hospitality's growth trajectory is on track to hit a major milestone of 250 properties in the portfolio across the U.S., Caribbean and Europe.

