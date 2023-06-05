ELFBAR Joins Forces with UK Recycler to Strengthen its Global Sustainable Practices

LONDON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Environment Day, ELFBAR, a pioneer and innovator of vaping technologies, reiterated its sustainable practices and industry compliance through its comprehensive recycling efforts in reducing e-waste generation.

The environmental regulatory landscape is ever changing and ELFBAR is actively following its development. In a move towards greater sustainability, ELFBAR has been working closely with the UK's compliance body, the European Recycling Platform (ERP), since 2022. The partnership has facilitated ELFBAR's successful registration under the guidelines of the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) regulations in the UK.

To further enhance its environmental commitment, ELFBAR has launched the GreenPowercycle recycling program with Recover, one of the UK's most established lithium recycling companies, in the UK early this year. Leveraging its Euro 6 standard-compliant, low-carbon vehicles, Recover has handled the collection and transportation of the discarded devices from retail outlets. The collected devices are transported to an Authorized Approved Treatment Facility (AATF) certified organization, where they are completely and thoroughly disassembled for recycling. The GreenPowercycle recycling program ensures that all the components within the vapes, including the plastics and metals, undergo a rigorous disassembly and recycling procedure.

"Through the comprehensive recycling process, all components, including plastics and metals, are safely transformed into reusable secondary raw materials," said John Dorman, Chief Executive Officer of Recover. "No e-cigarette maker has achieved this before ELFBAR."

Several vape retail partners, such as MyCigara, Evapo, and Tidal Vape, have already joined the GreenPowercycle program to install dedicated recycling bins for used ELFBAR products in their UK-based stores. The initiative will be expanded to include more retail chains soon. This proactive step provides an easy way for consumers to conveniently dispose of their products after use.

"From R&D to business operations, environmental stewardship permeates all aspects of our business," said Priya Liu, Director of ESG of ELFBAR. "We are committed to achieving zero waste diversion to landfills and are continually developing our recycling program. By 2025, ELFBAR aims to achieve closed-loop sustainable development by establishing a full-cycle recycling system that is mature, dismantlable, and reusable."

Outside of the UK, ELFBAR has also been implementing environmental protection programs and carrying out recycling initiatives in various countries since last year. This includes Ireland, Romania, and Cyprus, where recycling services are provided in over 3,000 stores.

ELFBAR's recycling program represents a tangible step towards environmental responsibility. Together with the environmentally focused brand GreenAwareness, ELFBAR is dedicated to advancing sustainable development and caring for the environment globally.

