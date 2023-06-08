SK Telecom and SK Broadband Adopt Global Work OS Swit.

Swit will provide their collaboration tool to SKT and SKB for enhanced communication and efficiency.

The collaboration includes integration with internal solutions of SKT and SKB as well as joint R&D for AI technologies.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swit Technologies (CEO, Josh Lee), a global collaboration platform and work OS solution provider, announced that SK Telecom (SKT) and SK Broadband (SKB) are joining the folds as Swit's clients, and they look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.

In an unofficial capacity, Swit has collaborated with SKT and SKB consistently. In September last year, Swit secured a strategic investment from SK Broadband and entered into a partnership with the company. In February this year, Swit, sponsored by SK Telecom, participated in and introduced the idea of "AI-Powered Swit " at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, the world's largest mobile and connectivity event held in Spain.

By adopting Swit, which combines Work OS and a SaaS Integration Platform (SIP), SK Telecom and SK Broadband will be able to manage enterprise-level projects across organizations under Enterprise company-in-company (CIC), and create a more efficient communication environment by consolidating the various communication tools spread across different departments.

Swit provides interoperability with third-party apps such as Microsoft 365 and financial ERP systems used by SK Telecom and SK Broadband, enabling a seamless working environment without silos. Swit also supports an enhanced mobile working environment through integration with SK Broadband's mobile platform 'TokTok', and provides features such as transparent work history logs, enhancing employee experience and productivity for both companies.

Moreover, integration with SK's internal solutions will be made possible in the Swit Developers' website through Swit's SIP environment that supports no-code configuration, a custom developer environment, a public marketplace, and automation.

Kyeong Deog Kim, EVP of Enterprise CIC at SKT, stated, "SK Telecom and SK Broadband are seeking employee convenience as well as expansion of business for customers by integrating our internal solutions with Swit, which offers a SIP environment. Since the investment last year, Swit has consistently shown its commitment to creating a more efficient enterprise collaboration solution through its product."

Josh Lee, co-founder and CEO of Swit said, "In collaboration with SKT and SKB, as they are transitioning into AI companies, Swit will continue to provide a platform that enhances the employee experience for all SK Group customers in addition to introducing features such as automatic task creation following conference calls, automatic generation of recommended industry-specific templates, project success, and risk predictions."

About Swit

Swit Technologies Inc., a future collaboration OS provider, was founded in 2018 in Silicon Valley. 'Swit' in its current form that combines messenger and task management features was officially launched in March, 2019. Featured on Silicon Valley's IT magazine CIO Review as one of the "Most Promising Remote Work Tech Solution Providers" and winning the "Growth Startup of the Year" by Startup Grind Global Conference in which 4,00 startups from 133 countries participate, Swit was acclaimed by many in Korea and abroad. Swit was recommended for Google Workspace as an innovative solution in 2022, and named to the world's largest enterprise software marketplace G2's Best Software List in project management for two years in a row. As of now, a cumulative number of 40,000 teams and businesses from 184 countries are using Swit.

