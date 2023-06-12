COMMSELL® WELCOMES NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, NEW CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER TO ADVANCE COMPANY GROWTH

CommSell, a St. Louis-based supply chain management company, announces new executive leadership to launch the company and its e-commerce brand, Plug, into a new era of growth, focusing on wide-scale operational transformation.

ST. LOUIS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Today, CommSell, a St. Louis-based supply chain management company, is announcing changes to their executive leadership team to support the company's continued growth.

First, CommSell announces the appointment of Robert Lennox as President and Chief Operating Officer. In this newly created role, Lennox will work closely with Chairman & CEO, Alex Alyatim, on the company's overall strategy, operational transformation and execution. Lennox will assume day-to-day responsibility for corporate strategy, finance, technology development, people operations, customer experience, facilities, warranty programs, logistics, supply chain and the company's direct-to-consumer e-commerce group, Plug .

Lennox, a consumer electronics and cellular service solutions industry veteran, spent numerous years in executive roles with companies such as Servify, Staymobile, SF Cellular, Fortegra, Asurion and National Electronics Warranties, where he was critical in driving the operational effectiveness across each company's global operations. Most recently, Lennox served as COO- Americas for Servify where he led the successful implementation of a Tier 1 electronics OEM's warranty program. Lennox spent the early part of his career in the warranty and service industry and trained with Toyota, where he certified as an advanced lean practitioner.

"Rob has built an impressive track record of strategic, operational and commercial accomplishments," said Alex Alyatim, Chief Executive Officer of CommSell. "He has proven to be a trusted leader and brings a strong reputation for transforming operational processes that turn companies into industry leaders. We are excited to add Rob's depth to the bench we have developed at CommSell, and I could not be more pleased about his appointment to this critical role."

Second, CommSell announces the appointment of Jacob McMillan as Chief Product Officer. McMillan is an innovative and dedicated professional with 15+ years experience in the consumer electronics industry, with expertise in sales, business development, growth strategy and value add. In his role as Chief Product Officer, he will work closely with Plug leadership as Executive Vice President of Operations of the e-commerce brand, planning, directing, coordinating, and overseeing operations activities.

"Jacob's passion for operational excellence combined with his strong leadership qualities make him a perfect fit for our team," said Oday Alyatim, Founder and Managing Partner at Plug. "We are thrilled to have him on board as Chief Product Officer and look forward to the invaluable contributions he'll make to Plug and the broader CommSell family."

Lenox and McMillan will be attending the Mobile Disrupt Show in Las Vegas, June 14-15th, along with Alyatim. Mobile Disrupt is "The" Mobility Conference produced by today's leading professionals in the wireless mobility industry, designed to bridge the connection between wireless companies and service providers.

CommSell is a St. Louis-based complete supply chain management solution company, offering fulfillment and logistics programs customized to their clients' needs. Commsell services the B2B market including Retail, Education, Government, Hospitality and much more. They are proud to offer clients the highest quality products, competitive pricing, and superior customer service. All of their products are stored in secured and monitored distribution centers, tracked with state-of-the-art inventory tracking, and packaged and shipped with quality & care.

Plug , a CommSell brand, is a St. Louis-based, leading online consumer electronics provider that connects people to reliable, Certified Pre-Owned devices, making it affordable and easy to get the most out of your technology purchases. At the heart of plug is their mission to create positive environmental change through reduced e-waste (electronic waste). Along with their sister company, Comm Depot, since 2009, Plug has prevented over one million working devices from reaching landfills, and is working to double that number by 2025.

