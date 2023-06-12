Pega Honors Partners at PegaWorld 2023 for Driving Success and Accelerating Growth

Eleventh annual awards honor partners' most strategic digital transformation for clients

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced the winners of the 2023 Pega Partner Innovation Awards at its annual PegaWorld® iNspire user conference. The awards recognize Pega partners with an outstanding ability to deliver exceptional client outcomes through Pega's low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Pegasystems' global ecosystem includes best-in-class partners that provide services and solutions to help solve the world's leading organizations' most significant challenges. Pega's world-class solutions are extended by its partners' deep experience and best practices to help organizations achieve industry-leading business outcomes.

The awards are presented in four categories: Partner of the Year, Market Maker, Training Partner, and Delivery Excellence. Pega Partners were also recognized across two other categories based on building differentiated solutions using Pega software: Industry Excellence and Client Innovation. This year's recipients are as follows:

Partner of the Year

EY for overall excellence and achievements in end-to-end transformation across enterprises worldwide with a focus on delivery excellence, innovation, and sales. for overall excellence and achievements in end-to-end transformation across enterprises worldwide with a focus on delivery excellence, innovation, and sales.

Market Maker

Areteans for investing and growing their Pega business with new use cases, specializations, and overall Pega practice investment. for investing and growing their Pega business with new use cases, specializations, and overall Pega practice investment.

Training Partner

TalentSprint for overall excellence in transforming knowledge building into revenue streams by selling and delivering Pega certified training across customers and partners. for overall excellence in transforming knowledge building into revenue streams by selling and delivering Pega certified training across customers and partners.

Delivery Excellence

EY for making significant contributions to driving business impact and successful outcomes for our joint clients. for making significant contributions to driving business impact and successful outcomes for our joint clients.

Industry Excellence

TCS for excellence in financial services by implementing credit card transformation and Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) to revolutionize the technology used by a banking client's Customer Screening Unit.

Accenture Federal Services for excellence in the government sector by increasing operational efficiency with natural language processing capabilities to triage incoming cases at a large federal agency.

Virtusa for excellence in healthcare and life sciences for utilizing Pega Sales Automation™ for Healthcare Framework to decrease operational inefficiencies, improve customer experience, and enhance data quality and system-guided processes.

Tech Mahindra for excellence in manufacturing/transportation by enhancing the repair and diagnostics for vehicles through process changes to improve actionable diagnostics.

Cognizant for leveraging Pega Platform™ to provide a more agile and innovative way of building software solutions as well as a robust governance structure to manage that work for a multinational technology leader.

Client Innovation

Capgemini for executing a solution with Pega's leading Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) industry platform to transform client onboarding journeys.

Futureproof for delivering innovation and demonstrable outcomes using Pega Customer Decision Hub™ for excellence in customer onboarding and personalized engagement. for delivering innovation and demonstrable outcomes using Pega Customer Decision Hub™ for excellence in customer onboarding and personalized engagement.

Wipro for delivering proactive remote customer service by implementing digital solutions utilizing Pega Platform. for delivering proactive remote customer service by implementing digital solutions utilizing Pega Platform.

EY for delivering EY Audit Custom Confirm with Pega to provide auditors with accurate, real-time views into audit status, allowing for tighter collaboration and more efficient workflow. for delivering EY Audit Custom Confirm with Pega to provide auditors with accurate, real-time views into audit status, allowing for tighter collaboration and more efficient workflow.

The partner awards were announced during the annual PegaWorld conference at the MGM Grand held in Las Vegas this week through June 13. The event brings together industry pioneers, influencers, and thought leaders from the world's leading organizations. The conference will feature some of the most successful global companies sharing how they've utilized Pega's Build for Change business architecture and the capabilities of Pega's low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow to be adaptable and agile. For more information, please visit: http://www.pegaworld.com/.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Our partners are an integral part of our success in helping clients excel on their digital transformation journeys," said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president of the global partner ecosystem, Pega. "This year's Pega Partner Awards winners are empowering our clients to maximize the value of their technology investments while helping them achieve their business goals."

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com

Press Contact:

Sarah King

Pegasystems Inc.

Sarah.King@pega.com

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.