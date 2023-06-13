JAY "JEEZY" JENKINS TO RELEASE HIS FIRST BOOK, ADVERSITY FOR SALE, ON AUGUST 8, 2023 WITH HARPERCOLLINS LEADERSHIP

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist, businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist will share lessons from his upbringing and career so that others starting out don't have to make the same mistakes that he did.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeezy is a winner and a motivator. He hates to lose, and that's what he preaches. His mission in life is to touch the hearts of men, women and children. That's why he's here.

Growing up in the projects, Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins learned early on how to hustle to get what he needed. He knows what it is like when you don't know how you're going to make it to the next day. It was that motivation and early life lessons that helped create the artist and businessman that he is today.

Now, in his new book, Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe, he is sharing for the first time what he learned with those coming up behind him, so they don't have to make the same mistakes he did. From a young age, Jeezy was taught that if you're eating, you offer somebody else a piece. Jeezy will use parts of his story to illustrate some rules and principles he's used to get him through his darkest days and keep him going, even when it felt impossible to go any further and the odds stacked against him felt insurmountable. It was these principles that helped him not only climb the Hip Hop and R&B charts but also become a leader within the Hip Hop community.

"Sometimes you have to go through some things—even some things that are excruciating and that you think you'll never survive—in order to get where you want to be," says Jenkins. Through this book, his goal is to give everyone from the block to the boardroom a message of hope to get through their days.

"In this 50th year anniversary of Hip Hop, there is no one we'd rather partner with than Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins," said Matt Baugher, publisher of HarperCollins Leadership. "Adversity for Sale details not only his remarkable story but the depths of knowledge he has to pass on to others. This book is his latest contribution to modern culture and we're all better for it."

In this book, Jeezy will teach you how to: Surround yourself with people who believe in your success and want to see you win, find the lesson in every setback in order to move forward and help you change your mindset so that you change your life.

Adversity for Sale will be available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook with Jenkins narrating. You can pre-order today at https://www.harpercollinsfocus.com/9781400236251/adversity-for-sale/ .

Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins, is an American rapper, songwriter, and actor. Jeezy began his music career in 2001 as Lil J with the release of Thuggin' Under the Influence (T.U.I.). In total, Jeezy has released ten studio albums, as well as numerous successful singles, including the top ten hit Soul Survivor, featuring Akon, and the top 40 hits I Luv It, and Put On featuring Kanye West. Along with his own singles, Jeezy has also been featured on numerous hip hop and R&B hit singles, including Say I by Christina Milian, I'm So Paid by Akon, Hard by Rihanna and Love in This Club by Usher, the latter of which reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, in 2008.

Outside of his solo career, Jeezy is also the de facto leader of the southern hip hop group United Streets Dopeboyz of America (U.S.D.A), and a former member of the Bad Boy Records' rap group Boyz n da Hood.

HarperCollins Leadership publishes content from leaders who redefine or expand what a reader previously thought possible. Authors provide unique inspiration and experiences to those who seek to learn, make a difference, and find their own version of success. For additional information, please visit harpercollinsleadership.com.

