Fortune Well Announces Second-Annual Fortune 50 Best Places to Live for Families List

This year's list comprises the city from each U.S. state most likely to support the wellbeing of multigenerational families.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune Well launched its second Fortune 50 Best Places to Live for Families ranking, which this year showcases the city in each U.S. state where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to critical resources, community support, and financial well-being. Two cities, Olathe, KS, and Iowa City, IA, made the list for the second year in a row.

This March, a Harris poll conducted on behalf of Fortune found that nearly half of Americans plan to move within the next two years. The Fortune 50 Best Places to Live for Families list will give those movers a sense of where they may be most likely to thrive. In her introduction to the list, Fortune reporter Alexa Mikhail explains that an uptick in remote work and relocations out of major metropolitan areas during the COVID-19 pandemic have since contributed to an uptick in loneliness. Cambridge, MA, the top ranked city on the list, even incentivizes residents to host block parties and get to know their neighbors.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy confirmed this at the Fortune Brainstorm Health conference in April, stating, "The pandemic has had a number of invisible costs in our country, and the increase in loneliness, the increase in mental health strain, these are part of those costs."

Mikhail writes: "For those who have re­cently relocated, finding a better community or area and being closer to sup­port systems were among the most important con­siderations when choosing where to live. For those who plan to move within the next two years, 79% reported nearby support systems as a top factor."

Of the 2023 list, Fortune Wellness Editor Jennifer Fields says, "Last year we focused on the 25 places most able to support multigenerational families, regardless of location. This year, as part of Fortune's ongoing commitment to meeting our readers where they are, we decided to showcase 50, giving working professionals a sense of where their families may be best supported, regardless of their state of residence."

The top 10 Fortune Best Places to Live for Families—the U.S. cities most likely to feature such support systems are:

Cambridge, MA Portsmouth, NH Silver Spring, MD Tualatin, OR Middletown, DE Olathe, KS Eastvale, CA Wellington , FL Greenburgh, NY Fitchburg, WI

Methodology for the 2023 Fortune 50 Best Places to Live for Families List

To select the Best Places to Live for Families in each state, Fortune evaluated nearly 1,900 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages, and townships that had approximately 20,000 residents across all 50 states in the U.S. This range provided a broad universe of places that offered high-quality amenities in communities with a hometown feel.

To help thoroughly analyze each place, Fortune reviewed more than 200,000 unique data points across five broad categories:

Education

Aging resources

General wellness

Financial health

Livability

This ranking focused on multigenerational families, many of whom are shouldering the responsibilities of raising their own children while caring for aging parents. With their needs in mind, Fortune paid particular attention to factors that met the unique challenges of this cohort—such as the quality of local public schools, graduation rates, nearby college affordability, the number of quality nursing homes, assisted living communities, home health care agencies, risk of social isolation among older residents, and access to solid health care providers.

To ensure the winning places were cities and towns where residents could afford to buy homes without breaking the bank, Fortune eliminated locales with home sale prices that were more than twice as high as the state median and/or more than 2.75 times higher than the national median.

Additionally, Fortune wanted to highlight places that offered diverse neighborhoods. To that end, Fortune's staff compared the racial breakdown of each place against state benchmarks, eliminating any place that was 75% less diverse than the state medians. Fortune also incorporated socioeconomic, religious, and ethnic diversity into its data collection process.

Where our data comes from

To build this ranking, Fortune worked with several critical data partners—including Caring.com, CVS Health, GreatSchools, Healthgrades, IneedanA.com, Sharecare, and Witlytic—that helped provide information about more than 110 separate data categories for each place used in our comprehensive evaluation process.

Fortune also sourced data from America's Health Rankings, ATTOM Data Solutions, the Council for Community and Economic Research, the School Finance Indicators Database, Everytown Gun Law Rankings, Homeland Infrastructure Foundation, Integrated Postsecondary Education System, Johns Hopkins University Data Archive, Kaiser Family Foundation, Realtor.com, SchoolDigger, and STI: Popstats.

In addition to private-sector data, Fortune relied on information from federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Center for Education Statistics, the National Center for Health Statistics, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau, and the U.S. Department of Education.

