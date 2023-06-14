World-Renowned Artist Mister Cartoon and Turtle Wax Bring the Art of Car Care™ to Life with New Partnership

Collaboration blends legendary Chicago-based innovation with authentic Los Angeles art and car culture

ADDISON, Ill., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned car care brand Turtle Wax has joined forces with internationally acclaimed artist and avid car enthusiast, Mister Cartoon, to combine their mutual love for cars, culture and design in a new collection of premium products: The Art of Car Care™ line. Specially formulated for automotive enthusiasts of all kinds, The Art of Car Care™ line is the culmination of a meticulous collaborative process between Turtle Wax engineers and Mister Cartoon. Together they created a range of interior and exterior solutions tailored to Mister Cartoon's specifications for any and all drivers.

The Art of Car Care™ line is a fresh take on what car care traditionally looks like, balancing premium products that can enhance any vehicle with upscale artistic inspiration from the automotive and lowrider communities of Los Angeles, the epicenter of car culture and a place where Mister Cartoon is a long-time participant and key figure.

"Growing up in Los Angeles, I saw firsthand how cars truly become an extension of who you are, and presentation is everything when you pull up to a spot," shares Mister Cartoon. "Keeping your car fresh and clean gives you confidence, and I saw an opportunity to team with Turtle Wax to emphasize how car care is an art that connects people on all levels."

Each The Art of Car Care™ product features exclusive, eye-catching labels that were completely hand-drawn by Mister Cartoon in his trademark style. The collection as a whole underscores the idea that car care is a form of art, both inside and out, no matter the car or surface and allows any car enthusiast to view their car in the lens of a canvas.

"My passion for cars is what drives my art. When I was young, I started airbrushing street fantasy murals featuring cars as a way to get involved in the scene. Now I'm able to build and paint my own custom cars, and my mural collection has been featured in art shows internationally. Each The Art of Car Care™ bottle should be thought of as a work of art in itself, and it's cool that these products will be in the hands of car heads across the country," shares Mister Cartoon.

"Our new product line, made in partnership with Mister Cartoon, seamlessly blends cars, lifestyle and art in a way that's unique, yet authentic, speaking to both Turtle Wax and Mister Cartoon's roots in the automotive community," said Daren Herbert, Chief Marketing Officer at Turtle Wax. "This is a true collaboration, and we couldn't have thought of a better partner to share the rich history of the Los Angeles car scene, and Chicano culture, than Mister Cartoon."

The Art of Car Care™ collection includes wash, wax and air care products. Seven wash and wax products will be available online starting June 14 at TurtleWax.com, MisterCartoon.com and OReillyAuto.com. The products will hit shelves at O'Reilly Auto Parts stores first, starting June 28.

All Tire Clean & Prep: Deep-cleaning foam and optical brighteners leave tires looking like new and prepped for dressings. Dissolves brake dust, grease, grime, road film and soils.

All Wheel Cleaner: Acid-free, color-changing formula quickly and safely dissolves brake dust, contaminants and iron particles. Safe for all painted, clear coat finishes, polished metal, chrome wheels and more.

Tire Shine: Provides a deep black, wet-look shine that lasts for weeks with water-resistant polymers and protection against drying, fading and cracking.

Slick Wash & Wax: Slick, swirl-resistant wash with thick foam that adds protection and high-shine to car exteriors.

Quick Detailer: Swirl-resistant, streak-free carnauba and ceramic blend delivers incredible depth-of-shine and durable protection. Can use without water in between car washes to safely remove light dust, dirt and road grime.

LVP (Leather Vinyl Plastic): Non-greasy ceramic formula safely cleans, conditions and protects interior surfaces against drying, fading and UV damage.

Interior & Exterior Protectant: Non-greasy, long-lasting deep, rich shine, infused with ceramic polymers to repel, protect and add clarity to plastic, rubber and vinyl surfaces – inside and outside the car.

Turtle Wax and Mister Cartoon are also taking automotive odor elimination to new grounds with a line of auto foggers that will be available at TurtleWax.com, MisterCartoon.com and OReillyAuto.com starting June 14, with in-store availability at O'Reilly Auto Parts starting June 28. The collection also includes a hanging air freshener, which is available now exclusively at AutoZone stores.

So Fresh Auto Foggers: An odor eliminator and fabric refresher with exclusive technology that removes the toughest odors caused by smoke, mildew, pets, food, spills and more. Available in four unique scents that were developed hand-in-hand with Turtle Wax and Mister Cartoon: New Ride, Clean Blast, Sunset Peach and Midnight. Plus, you can get an exclusive Stay Lucky fogger only at O'Reilly Auto Parts.

Hanging Air Freshener: A long-lasting odor eliminator with an original Mister Cartoon lifestyle design featuring Our Lady of Guadalupe . This AutoZone-exclusive is designed to last longer than other paper air fresheners and is available in a 3-pack, with more scents and designs to come.

About Turtle Wax

The Turtle Wax story started with the launch of the first-ever bottled car wax in 1944. More than 75 years later, the 'Most Innovative Brand in Car Care' is still capturing the attention of the auto appearance industry with a cross-category assortment of No. 1 selling products. With product distribution in more than 120 countries, the Turtle Wax brand resonates around the globe, but the brand's heart remains in its hometown of Chicago, where award-winning innovation is developed to this day. Turtle Wax also believes in supporting the future generation of car detailers and provides training and educational opportunities through the established Healy Family Scholarship Program. For an inside look at the brand's breakthrough product development process or how Turtle Wax supports car culture worldwide, visit TurtleWax.com.

About Mister Cartoon

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Mister CARTOON was immersed in art from an early age. He began his career as a graffiti artist before branching into murals, album covers, logos, and now most famously known for his tattoos. His richly detailed, hand-rendered designs pull much of their inspiration from the Los Angeles of CARTOON's youth. CARTOON's work has helped bridge the gap between those hardscrabble beginnings and the style's current popularity. CARTOON has gained a worldwide following from his tattooing, with a clientele that includes the likes of Eminem, Travis Barker, Christina Aguilera, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Lewis Hamilton and Snoop Dogg. He's attracted a diverse and devoted fan base for his work in other media as well. The result has been highly acclaimed gallery appearances and art shows in London, Paris, Tokyo, and beyond, as well as activations alongside global brands like Nike, Netflix, Apple, Louis Vuitton and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Service to the community has been an essential part of CARTOON's career, where he is active in outreach programs, sharing his knowledge with young people and devoting time to many community-based initiatives.

