Empowering the Energy Transition: PDI Technologies Unveils New Insights on Electric Vehicle Growth

ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail ecosystem, today released new resources and insights to support adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the convenience industry. Key insights found that most Americans are considering buying or leasing an electric vehicle, but concern over battery charge duration and travel distance is inhibiting their decision to purchase.

Recent survey data from PDI Technologies revealed:

Seventy percent of respondents are considering buying or leasing an electric vehicle, or already have an EV. With an increase in EV trends and adoption comes an increased need for adequate charging stations to keep up with demand. This creates an opportunity for the convenience industry to play a crucial role in facilitating the adoption of EVs by providing accessible charging infrastructure to assist EV drivers on their journeys.

Forty-five percent of respondents state their biggest concerns about leasing or buying an EV are battery charge durations and travel distance, which opens the door for a solution-oriented response from the convenience industry. By serving as a resource for accessible and timely information, PDI aims to empower its customers to make strategic business decisions that enable them to lead the charge for EVs.

Forty-one percent of respondents noted that affordability is the most important thing when finding an EV charging station, and 40% currently, or plan to, find charging locations for their EVs online.

In addition to insights into the energy transition, PDI today unveiled its new electric vehicle (EV) resource center to serve as a comprehensive outlet for stakeholders to discover how the convenience ecosystem is driving the energy transition toward EV and e-mobility adoption.

"The rapid adoption of electric vehicles is ushering in a new era of transportation, one in which the convenience industry will emerge as a critical enabler," says Linnea Geiss, Chief Operating Officer at PDI Technologies. "With the unparalleled insights and innovative solutions offered by PDI, convenience store operators will not only embrace the surge in EV use but seize it as a strategic business opportunity to solidify their positioning as the go-to destination for on-the-go consumers."

The new PDI EV Hub is set to support the industry by providing customers with helpful information, actionable insights, and a spotlight on the convenience industry's integral role in driving the transition to EVs.

"We are proud to support a portfolio company at the forefront of an industry-wide transformation," said Deven Parekh, Managing Director of Insight Partners and PDI Board Member. "For 40 years, PDI has served as a trusted industry partner during times of change, and it is positioned extremely well to emerge as a leading provider of solutions in an EV-focused economy. At Insight, we believe that growth equals opportunity, and PDI's extended focus on energy transition is a great example of embracing change for long-term success."

"The launch of the EV Hub will provide users with a one-stop destination to access informative content and discover the latest EV outlook, charging infrastructure, and the evolving convenience ecosystem," said Bethany Allee, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Education, at PDI Technologies. "As convenience stores remain a steadfast destination offering a wide range of services and amenities, our mission is to deliver up-to-date resources that provide insight into the next evolution of the industry."

To explore how the convenience ecosystem is driving the energy transition to electric vehicles and e-mobility, visit the PDI EV Hub.

About the Survey

This Xcelerant survey was conducted online by Directions Research, independently recognized as one of the nation's leading business decision insight firms. The survey was fielded from March 30 to March 31, 2023, among a demographically balanced nationally representative sample of 1,038 U.S. adults 18 years of age and older. To ensure consistent and accurate representation of the U.S. general population 18 years of age and older, data are weighted to match the U.S. Census data by the following variables: sex, age, geographic region, race/ethnicity, and education. Weighting factors for each respondent are developed through a custom algorithm.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 20 million active users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

