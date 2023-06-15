Exxat Celebrates Milestone; 500 Programs Adopt APPROVE Solution for Compliance

Exxat's APPROVE Solution Leading the Way in Compliance and Immunization Tracking for Clinical Education, Achieving Extraordinary Growth

WARREN, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxat , a leading provider of clinical and experiential education management solutions, today announced a significant milestone: 500 programs are now utilizing Exxat's APPROVE solution across the United States. APPROVE empowers academic institutions to streamline compliance and immunization tracking with the support of a dedicated team of licensed medical professionals and Exxat's cloud-based platform, Exxat Prism .

"We take great pride in our unique position as the sole vendor offering an all-in-one platform that combines clinical education management and a robust compliance solution with our APPROVE service," said Aarti Vaishnav, Founder and CEO of Exxat. "At Exxat, we prioritize our customer's needs and actively listen to their feedback, which led us to create this solution that spans both clinical education and compliance, benefiting everyone across the ecosystem."

"Through years of compliance review, Exxat has identified patterns across programs and disciplines, enabling them to offer best practice recommendations for clients new to compliance monitoring roles, system workflows, or clients exploring innovative ways to manage student compliance more efficiently," said Ann Williamson, PT, DPT, Cert Health Informatics, Associate Professor and Director of Clinical Education, Doctor of Physical Therapy Program, School of Health Sciences Data Systems Coordinator at Chatham University, a valued Exxat client. "The APPROVE team reliably follows our program's guidelines and is able to provide detailed guidance based on our specific requirements. Overall, their capacity to tailor support to their clients is remarkable."

Exxat's APPROVE solution has witnessed exceptional growth over the past few years, establishing itself as a frontrunner in compliance and immunization tracking for clinical education. The growth rate has been nothing short of astounding, with a staggering increase of 1566% from 2018, when only 30 programs utilized the service. Today, it actively supports over 39,000 active students and has facilitated the review of over 10 million documents.

About Exxat

Exxat is the recognized leader in clinical and experiential education management with their all-in-one Exxat PRISM platform and best-in-class compliance service APPROVE. Exxat's comprehensive ed-tech solutions deliver integrated and seamless experiences to 1000+ programs across 450+ academic institutions across clinical rotations, placements, curriculum mapping, compliance, evaluations, and more. Learn more at www.exxat.com.

