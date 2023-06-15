Life Time Announces Summer 2023 Opening of Life Time Sienna in Missouri City; Preview Center Open

Memberships now available for 124,000-square-foot athletic country club, Life Time's 12th location in the Houston market

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today announced the late-summer opening of Life Time Sienna, its 30th destination in Texas. A preview center is now open at 8421 Hwy. 6 suite #400 for prospective members to learn more and be among the first to join the highly anticipated club. With an outdoor beach club, leisure pools, an expansive workout floor, six dedicated studio spaces and much more, Life Time Sienna will have no shortage of spaces for members to live their healthy, happy life.

Life Time Sienna now has Founders' Memberships available for the club that will be in Missouri City.

A membership at Life Time Sienna will include:

An outdoor beach club experience with a leisure pool, a six-lane lap pool, whirlpool, water slides, cabana seating, lounge chairs, and a poolside bistro.

Indoor leisure pool and dedicated kids and adult pools.

Expansive workout floor with state-of-the-art equipment and dedicated space for one-on-one Dynamic Personal Training and small group training including Alpha, GTX and Ultra Fit

A wide range of group classes with six dedicated studios for yoga, Pilates, cycle, barre and Life Time's signature formats like Barbell Strength and Warrior Sculpt

Four outdoor and three indoor pickleball courts, with opportunities for open play, lessons and leagues

Kids Academy , for kids ages three months to 11, with dedicated programming studios, including a kids gym and studios for movement, crafts, homework help and music (up to 2.5 hours daily).

LifeCafe , a nutrition-focused, fast-casual cafe featuring a full menu, meals-to-go and grab and go assortments, along with Peet's coffee, proprietary nutritional supplements and more

LifeSpa , a full-service salon and spa for hair, body and nails

Luxurious dressing rooms featuring whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms and complimentary towels and lockers

Life Time team members will serve members from nine months to 90+ years throughout the club, which features an abundance of health and wellness activities starting with its Kids Academy up through specialized ARORA programming for active agers.

"We are very excited to open Life Time Sienna and provide our members of all ages everything they need to prioritize their health," says Heidi Jo Medina, General Manager at Life Time Sienna. "Many of the residents in this area are fitness-focused and we can't wait to offer them an elevated experience."

The Preview Center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who sign up can have immediate access to Life Time Sienna as a pre-opening offering, or a digital membership.

For more information on features and amenities, visit Life Time Sienna, or call 866-770-1546. Additionally, follow along at LifeTime.Life on Facebook and Instagram and join our online Life Time Sienna Facebook community.

Life Time has steadily been expanding its presence in Texas and most recently opened its McKinney at Craig Ranch location in late 2022. After Life Time Sienna, the company will continue growing its Texas footprint with the planned late 2023 opening of Life Time Shenandoah.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 34,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

