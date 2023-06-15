Matson Money's American Dream Experience Wins Two Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson Money, a federally registered investment advisor (RIA) with the Securities Exchange Commission and a premier investor coaching company, announces that its educational event for advisors and investors, the American Dream Experience, has earned two awards. It was recognized with a platinum Hermes Creative Award for a strategic campaign for a live or virtual event and won a gold Viddy Award for production of a live or virtual event.

The American Dream Experience, Matson Money's breakthrough two-day educational event, created and led by Founder and CEO Mark Matson, helps families discover their True Purpose for Money and discover empirically tested academic investing principles to help create a prudent and disciplined long-term investing strategy. The event is offered both virtually and in-person.

"We are honored to receive these awards and to have our American Dream Experience be recognized alongside some of the most creative and exceptional campaigns from across industries and around the globe," said Matson. "Seeing families' relationship to money and financial futures transformed through participation in the American Dream Experience is why we exist. Through this event, we are helping families to recapture, reclaim, and realize their American Dream." The American Dream Experience is held four times a year. Since the launch of the event in 2017, Matson Money has hosted 20 events, with over 4,400 families in attendance.

"The purpose of the American Dream Experience is to help families experience breakthroughs while creating their True Purpose for Money and discovering how an investing methodology based on empirically tested academic investing principles can create an opportunity for investing peace of mind," said Matson.

Matson Money is further expanding their mission through its Brand Ambassador program. Advisors in the Brand Ambassador program are being trained and developed to lead the American Dream Experience or Breakthrough Investing – the company's global initiative to bring the science of investing to families around the world – in their communities. Matson Money currently has 5 Brand Ambassadors who are certified to lead the American Dream Experience in their communities. This year, Matson Money Brand Ambassadors are projected to host 56 American Dream Experience events for families across the country. Additionally, Matson Money will host their virtual American Dream Experience events in January and July and invite advisors and guests to attend in person at their Scottsdale, AZ office in April and October.

The next American Dream Experience is held virtually July 20-21, anyone interested in attending or learning more can visit adx.matsonmoney.com.

About Matson Money

Matson Money, Inc. "Matson" is a federally Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In Canada, Matson is registered as a portfolio manager in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Matson is a $9.2 billion in assets under management (as of 6.02.2023) wealth management and advisor coaching firm that provides outsourced investment management, education, and coaching to over 500 advisory practices across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Since Matson Money's inception in 1991, the firm has made an effort to help thousands of advisors and their clients rethink investing and transform their relationship to money. Matson Money adheres to a highly disciplined, structured investing methodology that integrates Nobel Prize-winning academic investing principles, leading behavioral science, and financial coaching to help transform the investing experience for families. Matson Money leads educational events for investors and advisors called The American Dream Experience (or Breakthrough Investing in Canada and Puerto Rico), where investors can encounter clear, potentially life-altering truths about economics and investing and engage in a profound exploration of their family's financial future and long-term wealth creation.

This content is based on the views of Matson Money, Inc. This content is not to be considered investment advice and is not to be relied upon as the basis for entering into any transaction or advisory relationship or making any investment decision.

This content includes the opinions, beliefs, or viewpoints of Matson Money. All of Matson Money's advisory services are marketed almost exclusively by either Solicitors or Co-Advisors. Both Co-Advisors and Solicitors are independent contractors, not employees or agents of Matson.

Other financial organizations may analyze investments and take a different approach to investing than that of Matson Money. All investing involves risks and costs. No investment strategy (including asset allocation and diversification strategies) can ensure peace of mind, guarantee profit, or protect against loss.

