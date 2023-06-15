Smirnoff Champions the Power of the Collective in New Global Brand Positioning "WE DO WE"

Vibrant new campaign to demonstrate the next expression of the brand's storied spirit of representation and inclusivity

LONDON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smirnoff, the world's number one vodka brand[1], is today announcing the global launch of its vibrant new campaign, 'WE DO WE', boldly championing the power of the collective and celebrating the magic of 'we' that's created when different people, ingredients, and flavors come together.

Smirnoff launches new global campaign 'WE DO WE' which champions the power of the collective. (PRNewswire)

The new campaign represents the biggest platform shift from Smirnoff in more than a decade and the latest expression of the brand's belief that we're better together. Infused with a fresh, colorful energy, the campaign will roll out with a digital-first approach in 20+ markets over the coming months and will be spearheaded by a piece of social and AV content entitled 'We Do We'.

Since 1864, Smirnoff has been a brand for everyone and this latest message about the power of bringing people together feels more relevant and timelier than ever amidst a period some have called the 'joy recession', dogged by ever-increasing reports of people feeling disconnected and isolated[2].

As Stephanie Jacoby, Smirnoff Global Brand Director, observes:

"In a world where we're constantly told to focus on ourselves, it's becoming more apparent that we're all yearning to be part of something bigger. At a time when the expression of 'you do you' has lost some of its shine and inclusivity is being challenged around the world, 'WE DO WE' is our rallying cry to embrace the power of the collective."

'WE DO WE' is the first activation from McCann New York as the new global creative agency of record for Smirnoff and has been created with the spirit of the collective in mind. Through every touchpoint of this campaign, both in front of and behind the camera, 'WE DO WE' has been created by and for people from all walks of life.

This commitment is reflected in the appointment of ManvsMachine, a London and LA-based collective, to direct and produce the campaign's hero content, and the selection of a diverse cast to feature in the ad, representing the breadth of individuals that enjoy Smirnoff.

Shayne Millington, CCO McCann New York, explains:

"As we began to develop our creative to bring this joyful message of 'we' to life, it became clear that the creative itself should be an expression of 'WE DO WE'. We share the Smirnoff belief that inclusivity drives creativity and that the best ideas and most vibrant, compelling work is created when we come together, learn from each other and lean into our diversity."

Going further, the activation of 'WE DO WE' across Social, OOH, Digital and TV in 20+ markets will be driven by a media strategy that forms part of Diageo's wider vision of investing in platforms and publishers who are working to make mainstream media more diverse and inclusive[3].

The launch follows multiple brand activations at Pride events all around the world, including Brazil, Great Britain, Colombia, US, India and Canada - building on the brand's longstanding commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community.

The campaign will continue to evolve over the coming months, bringing the collective spirit of 'WE DO WE' to life through a series of events, partnerships and sponsorships spanning music, sport and entertainment with activity planned to run through festival season, into the NFL season and beyond – bringing Smirnoff and its target audience together like never before.

