1000 MIGLIA 2023, ANDREA VESCO RECORDMAN OF VICTORIES

BRESCIA, Italy, June 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The longest edition in the history of the 1000 Miglia has come to an end as the crews crossed Italy covering 2200 kilometres over the five days of the race. Passing from the insistent rain before the arrival in Rome to the scorching sun in Alessandria, the participants completed a tour de force that saw them stop off in Cervia-Milano Marittima before the turnaround in the capital, to drive up to Parma and finish in Milan, with a Passage Control in Piazza Duomo and arrival in City Life, for the last night of the race before the arrival in Brescia.

In the end, the reigning champions did it: having overcome a few hiccups in the first afternoon of the race, from the start of the second leg they confirmed themselves as the crew to beat, leaving the fight for the second and third step of the podium to their rivals. Andrea Vesco thus won his fourth consecutive title (out of six in total), while Fabio Salvinelli equalled Giuliano Canè with a string of three victories. "At the beginning there were challenges", declared Vesco with the engines switched off, "then we performed consistently with a low number of penalties. Only when I took part with Dad had I achieved such a good result, I am very proud to have achieved this historic result."

Behind the 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 SS Zagato of the winners, two Lancia Lambda Spider Type 221 are also on the podium: Gianmario Fontanella and Annamaria Covelli preceded Andrea Belometti and Gianluca Bergomi. The best all-female crew was Silvia Marini and Irene Dei Tos in a 1929 Bugatti T 40, who took the Ladies' Cup by finishing 27th overall.

The 1000 Miglia Green was won by Paolo Piva and Matteo Ferraglio on Tesla Model Y ahead of Mirco Magni and Laura Confalonieri on Polestar 2 and Antonino Azzarello and Stefano Orlandini on Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Finally, Andrea Milesi and Giordano Mozzi won the Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia with an F8 Spider, second Fabrizio Macario and Giovanna Di Costanzo with a 2019 488 Pista. Third were Celestino and Antonio Sangiovanni in a 2021 Ferrari Roma.

