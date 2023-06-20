Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Reports AGM Voting Results

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on Tuesday, June 20th 2023. The results of the vote at the Company's virtual annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Converge Technology Solutions Corp.) (PRNewswire)

i. Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following seven nominees were elected as Directors of Converge to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge, or until their successors are earlier elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes

Against % Votes

Against Shaun Maine 97,037,400 99.79 % 201,352 0.21 % Thomas Volk 93,554,207 96.21 % 3,684,545 3.79 % Brian Phillips 71,972,698 74.02 % 25,266,055 25.98 % Nathan Chan 93,309,674 95.96 % 3,929,078 4.04 % Ralph Garcea 80,383,107 82.67 % 16,855,645 17.33 % Darlene Kelly 96,278,769 99.01 % 959,983 0.99 % Toni Rinow 93,622,330 96.28 % 3,616,422 3.72 %

ii. Appointment of Auditors

By a resolution passed via ballot, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Converge until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge. The results of the ballot were as follows:

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 98,617,453 99.98 % 22,222 0.02 %



About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

