ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort today announced a complete redesign of its 14 Park View Deluxe suites, located on the 6th through 12th floors of the AAA Five-Diamond rated Resort. The suites offer beautiful views of the lakes and woodlands, plus terrace views of the nightly Walt Disney World Resort fireworks. The Park View Deluxe suites, which feature a spacious living area, three-quarter bath, separate bedroom, full 5-piece bathroom with deep-soaking bathtub, and expansive terrace, have been fully refreshed in a modern design with hues of taupe, grey, soft blush and mossy green. The residential-style suites offer guests a serene sanctuary, achieved with its neutral colour palette and contemporary textures and patterns throughout.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort Unveils Newly Renovated Park View Deluxe Suites

Four Seasons Resort Orlando worked with Parker Torres Design of Boston on the interior design. "Our goal was for guests to feel enveloped in an atmosphere that stimulates the senses while also evoking a feeling of tranquility," says Kristen Emory, lead designer for the project. "Woven within the richly layered elements, whimsical and playful details will remind guests of the magic experienced at this iconic destination."

Entering the Park View Deluxe Suite, guests walk onto a beautiful light herringbone tile entryway floor and are welcomed to an entry vestibule that is functionally designed complete with charging ports, accentuated by a decorative wall feature. The white wall relief, inset in a walnut wood accent panel, has a floral motif with hidden elements of whimsy. Upon a closer look, guests will discover a castle, a honey pot, and a star incorporated into the design; playful elements that pay homage to the Resort's location at Walt Disney World Resort.

Thomas Steinhauer, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Orlando, notes the neutral décor is perfect to return home to, after a busy day out in the vibrant, bustling destination. "Many guests who come to Orlando have the mindset of being on-the-go, with all of the excitement Orlando has to offer," says Steinhauer. "Returning back to the Resort after a day of fun and stepping into a Park View Deluxe Suite, the overall feel of it is truly relaxing. The colours are calming, and the layout is perfect for families, providing a well-designed space to unwind and enjoy their time together."

The main living area features a light oak wide plank wood floor and a hand-tufted wool accent rug. A beige textured fabric sectional sofa sleeper with decorative pillows anchors the room, along with a decorative lounge chair. The living area also includes a workspace, and a custom-built console that conceals a coffee bar and refrigerator, matching an adjacent multi-purpose bar. A built-in banquette and table plus two chairs provide the perfect area to enjoy in-room dining. The wall covering above the banquette is in a metallic organic pattern, reflecting the bronze-tinted pendant light that hangs above the table. The spacious terrace includes a table for four and additional chairs and footrests.

Walking into the primary bedroom, the king bed is flanked by custom walnut wood backlit accent panels, extending a connectivity with the walnut panels in the entryway. In lieu of a headboard, a linear wall covering inspired by a watercolor wash sets the tone for a relaxing night's sleep. Built-in bedside lights and charging ports are seamlessly integrated, and under-bed lighting is both a design feature and a functional nightlight. An oversize circular chair provides a cosy relaxation area with ample pillows, and a 65-inch flatscreen television is wall mounted. The dual walk-in closets have been updated with marble valet tops and mirrors.

"The design features richly layered details, and reflects an understanded elegance," notes Emory. "With organic shapes and warm, calming tones inspired by nature, the overall feel is modern, but also residential."

Each Park View Deluxe Suite is 1,000 square-feet (93 square metres) and includes a sofa bed (sectional sofa in the living area) plus a separate bedroom with a King bed. Each suite has the ability to connect to an additional guestroom, making the suites a wonderful option for families or larger groups traveling together.

In addition to the Park View Deluxe Suites, Four Seasons Resort Orlando also boasts four Grand Suites, a Presidential Suite, and a Royal Suite, plus Park View and Golden Oak View suites. For those seeking the ultimate in privacy, and the comfort and convenience of having family and/or friends all on the same floor, the Ultimate Suites Experience & Top Floor Buyout is available. This includes the nine-bedroom Royal Suite with three luxurious living rooms, and the four-bedroom Presidential Suite. In addition, there are eight guestrooms beyond the suites that are included in the buyout. The entire floor can be privately keyed off at the elevator, providing exclusive secure access to guests of the 16th floor. Inquiries regarding The Ultimate Suite Experience can be directed to the Sales Department, 407-313-6734.

Now through Sept. 30, 2023, guests can enjoy greater savings on their summertime escape, with the Resort's Stay Longer- Fourth Night Free offer. Four Seasons Resort Orlando guests enjoy the Resort's own five-acre waterpark plus separate adult-only pool, six dining options including Michelin-starred Capa Steakhouse, an 18-treatment room spa, plus golf, tennis, and more.

